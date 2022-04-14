5 Fortnite players with the most wins in the history of the game

Getting a Victory Royale is definitely one of the best feelings ever for any Fortnite player. Over the years, loopers have amassed thousands of victories and in Chapter 3, they can even show off these numbers through the Crowning Achievement emote.

The likes of Ninja, Mongraal, Mero, Bugha, Clix, Tfue, and SypherPK are seen as some of the most experienced and best players in the world. They've played the game for countless hours and rely on their impeccable skills to win every other game.

However, readers will be surprised to learn that the biggest names in the community are nowhere near the five players who have the most wins in history.

Five Fortnite players with the most number of Victory Royales

5) TTV R1xbox

TTV R1xbox might have the fifth highest number of wins in the entirety of Fortnite, but he has the most wins in Solos. At the time of writing this article, he has 14,546 wins in 27,323 matches. It is worth noting that over 9,000 of these wins are in Solos.

TTV R1xbox is definitely one of the most talented players in the world owing to which he was able to reach the FNCS Grand Finals as well.

Heal Off is R1xbox's signature strategy, which is why he wasn't pleased with Epic Games removing building mechanics at the outset of Chapter 3 Season 2.

RLR @TTVR1xbox No build = no heal off No build = no heal off

4) GryphonBB

Twitch streamer GryphonBB comes fourth on this list with 15,461 wins in 33,603 matches. He recently hit 15,000 followers on Twitch, and it seems like loopers are finally paying attention to his unbelievably skilled gameplay.

GryphonBB is clearly a very competitive player as he already has 400 wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and is eager to reclaim the spot for the third-most overall wins in the game.

GryphonRB ✨ @Gryphon_RB 400 wins on the season, coming back for my number 3 spot 400 wins on the season, coming back for my number 3 spot 👀🚨💪

3) Prospering

With over 90k followers, Propering is one of the most mainstream Fortnite streamers on Twitch. In the recent Twitch Rivals tournament, he bagged the third spot, despite fierce competition from Team Tfue, Team Clix, Team Chap, and many more.

Prospering has 16,090 wins in 48,667 matches. While it is evident that he doesn't have the best win rate, he definitely has the heart to never give up and try again until he succeeds.

Prospering also has the record for the second-most wins in duos, with the first spot in Duos going to the next streamer on this list.

2) King JTerra

JTerra rightfully calls himself the 'king of Fortnite.' He has the most wins in Duos, and the second-most wins overall. At the moment, he has over 18,394 wins in just 33,364 games.

The simple fact that JTerra is able to win more than 50% of the games he plays is absolutely unreal. Even though the meta in Fortnite is ever-evolving, he has consistently displayed great skill.

In March 2020, JTerra collected his 2000th Crowned Victory Royale, which is way more impressive than a standard win. For all these reasons, he has over 20k followers on Twitch and is steadily making quite a name for himself.

1) Ship

Ship is unarguably the best Fortnite player in terms of wins because the competition on this list ends with JTerra. As opposed to the latter's 18,000 wins, Ship has 34,178 wins in 58,104 matches. Clearly, he has played a lot more than other players, but his incredible win rate is enough to prove his excellence.

Ship doesn't believe in camping or cheesing to win games. Instead, he has an aggressive playstyle owing to which he also holds the record for the most eliminations in the game's history.

It is safe to assume that no one will be able to take Ship's crown unless he stops playing for several years.

Edited by Atul S