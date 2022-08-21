"I love this man. Much love to him": Fans appreciate PewDiePie as he welcomes MrBeast overtaking him on YouTube

The YouTube phenomenon Felix ‘PewDiePie’ has caught the internet's attention again, this time due to a question-and-answer video published on his channel on August 13.

Since Jimmy "MrBeast" has hit the nine-digit milestone on his main channel, the Swedish content creator believes that his fellow YouTuber will definitely surpass him in the near future and deserves to be at the top.

His positive outlook toward Jimmy's increasing success on the Google-owned platform impressed the majority of his fans, one of whom had this to say:

"Pewdipie is the most down-to-earth YouTuber I have ever watched. I love this man. Much love to him."

PewDiePie says MrBeast succeeding him will be well deserved

(Timestamp 10:34)

With MrBeast's main YouTube channel having 103 million subscribers, as of the time of writing, Felix's fans and followers were interested in knowing what he would think if MrBeast reached a higher subscriber count than him. Contrary to how many might think he would react, the PewDiePie star embraced the idea of being surpassed by him.

Felix congratulated Jimmy for the incredible feat of crossing 100 million subscribers and revealed that he is eager for him to overtake his own incredible YouTube subscriber count, saying:

"He definitely will. Come on, I've been retired for like two years now. I can't wait for it to be over. His fans are infliterating my comments, I guess I am getting a taste of my own medicine. That's alright, he definitely deserves that. I hope he does that."

PewDiePie is one of the most formidable names in the realm of content creation. From becoming the first individual channel ever to cross the 100-million mark on YouTube to being named one of the world's 100 most influential people in 2016 by Time magazine, the YouTube veteran has done it all.

Currently commanding over 111 million subscribers on the red video sharing platform, the YouTube star enjoys a great fan following on the internet. However, his days as the top dog might just be numbered with MrBeast hot on his trail.

The internet icon also talked about his retirement and how YouTube has now become "less of a priority" for him. PewDiePie recently moved to Japan and seems quite content with where he is right now in life.

Fans react to recent PewDiePie Q&A video

As expected, the video instantly went viral on YouTube, racking up over 1.5 million views and thousands of comments. The majority of his viewers praised him for his supportive attitude toward MrBeast's skyrocketing growth on YouTube and expressed how much they loved the video.

The Bro Army responded to the video with mixed feelings. Many simply refused to believe that his days as a top YouTube creator were over, while others just showered him with appreciation and wholesome messages for his past achievements.

Here's what fans had to say regarding PewDiePie's comments from his recent video:

Although content creation is one of the most competitive industries, Felix is evidently thrilled to pass on the torch to the next big thing.

