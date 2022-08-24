“This either goes amazing or extremely wrong” - Fans go wild after Sidemen confirm IShowSpeed’s participation in charity match

Darren "IShowSpeed" has quickly become among the most recognizable faces on YouTube. With the advent of his popularity, he has gained the trust of many social media personalities, such as English YouTuber JJ "KSI" and his group known as the Sidemen.

Earlier this month, the Sidemen took to Twitter to announce that they will be hosting a charity football match in London after a hiatus of four years. The two participating teams, Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars, will boast of having a star-studded lineup. The match will take place at Charlton's Valley Stadium on Saturday, September 24.

The Sidemen's Twitter page finally confirmed speculation of the 19-year-old's involvement in the event after they announced that Speed would be participating in the match. Reacting to the news, a user wrote:

“This either goes amazing or extremely wrong”

IShowSpeed reacts to getting the number 7 jersey

Darren has been vocal about his affection towards Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. It would only be justifiable if the YouTuber donned the number 7 shirt in the charity football match in September.

IShowSpeed, while on stream yesterday, caught sight of the announcement tweet. He was swift in replying to the Sidemen's tweet with his pleas. According to the streamer, he wanted the same number as his idol wears. He wrote:

"give me number 7 don’t be weird plzzz i will do anything just give me the number"

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui @Sidemen give me number 7 don’t be weird plzzz i will do anything just give me the number @Sidemen give me number 7 don’t be weird plzzz i will do anything just give me the number

The Sidemen's Twitter account was quick to take note of Speed's pleas and delivered what the YouTuber wanted by teasing a picture of the kit with his name and number on it:

Sidemen @Sidemen



We had to get him in, welcome SEEEWYYYYYYWe had to get him in, welcome @ishowspeedsui SEEEWYYYYYYWe had to get him in, welcome @ishowspeedsui https://t.co/NEdwVA19jD

KSI took to Twitter to reply to the original announcement video. He has already been on two comical video calls with Speed during the latter's livestreams, and the duo appears to have sparked a friendly and banterous rivalry.

The 29-year-old rapper revealed his plans to outplay the Ohio-born content creator with his football skills, mastered by the likes of Ronaldinho and Ronaldo:

"My goal is to get him with a flip flap"

ksi @KSI Sidemen @Sidemen Let's make it official Let's make it official https://t.co/YAqFsTViAD My goal is to get him with a flip flap twitter.com/sidemen/status… My goal is to get him with a flip flap twitter.com/sidemen/status…

How Twitter reacted to the annoucement

Fans went bonkers at the sight of the announcement. Many touted a possible face-off between IShowSpeed and Vikkstar123, two individuals who are not very good at the game. Here are some of the comments that fans shared under the Twitter post:

Luchito? @CurattiLucho @Sidemen Vikk and Speed upfront? Football has never seen so good. @Sidemen Vikk and Speed upfront? Football has never seen so good.

LAZAR @Lazarbeam



I am worried for my safety @Sidemen I have seen the clips of him annihilating 12 year olds on the pitchI am worried for my safety @Sidemen I have seen the clips of him annihilating 12 year olds on the pitchI am worried for my safety

Nuel⛓ @nu3l_ @Sidemen Scenes when he actually scored a hattrick @Sidemen Scenes when he actually scored a hattrick😭😭

The Sidemen charity football match is expected to be played on September 24 at 3 pm BST. The game will be held at Charlton Athletic's home ground, The Valley, which is located in London.

Tickets for the matches have already sold out. However, fans can still watch the game online.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi