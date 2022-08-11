“On my life, I’m better than you” - IShowSpeed challenges KSI to showcase footballing skills on stream

Darren "IShowSpeed" and JJ "KSI" engaged in another verbal spat after the duo hilariously tried to ridicule each other's footballing skills on the livestream. This was the second time both YouTubers collaborated on stream.

The first was equally comical, with Darren trying to teach JJ how to box. The latter took it one step further, with the American YouTuber asking the Sidemen member to demonstrate his sporting skills.

In the stream, Darren audaciously asks JJ to prove his footballing techniques by asking him to juggle the ball. After JJ's inability to produce it at the moment, the 19-year-old exclaimed:

“On my life, I’m better than you”

IShowSpeed claims to be better at football than KSI

Although he has ventured into exhibition boxing, KSI's first sport was football. He uploaded footballing videos consistently back in the day. However, IShowSpeed feels he has acquired more skills to beat KSI in the past few months.

Speaking to the English rapper, the 19-year-old content creator challenged him to show off his skills. He asked:

"One more question, are you good at football?"

KSI was on a podcast at the time and fortunately had a football at his disposal. After the 29-year-old YouTuber tried to showcase some of his dribbling skills, Darren comically declared:

"Your a**, I'm better than you, on god I'm better than you..."

He further added:

"I am faster than you, I have more technician than you..."

After a few more back-and-forths between the two, KSI challenged IShowSpeed to turn up in their charity match. He added:

"I will see bro, you come to the charity football match, we'll see..."

Their football-related chat ended there before Darren started having a go at the podcast presenters, Calfreezy and Chip.

Fans react to the hilarious exchange

Fans are seldom left without a comical moment when the American YouTuber is live or doing one of his shenanigans. This was no different, especially with KSI on board. The duo created yet another hilarious conversation between themselves. Here are some of the reactions that the viewers made:

Fans react to IShowSpeed's latest exchange with KSI (Image via Live Speedy YouTube)

Darren was recently involved in a swatting incident shown on his live stream a couple of days ago. Fans were relieved to see their favorite streamer get back on YouTube after the fiasco with the Cincinnati Police Officers.

