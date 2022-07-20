"You're very Hollywood": IShowSpeed hilariously calls out KSI for not picking up his calls

Darren "IShowSpeed" was in the middle of yet another comical repartee after the streamer revealed his displeasure at being ignored by British YouTuber and Boxer JJ "KSI.”

IShowSpeed had connected with the rapper earlier this month over FaceTime and held a hilarious discussion. Since then, however, the 19-year-old YouTuber claims that he has been overlooked by the British star.

While reacting to videos on his Discord server last night, the content creator revealed that KSI has not been returning any of his texts or calls. Although it is well documented that the latter is busy with his upcoming boxing match, the American YouTuber seemed to be annoyed at his behavior.

He added:

"You're very Hollywood."

IShowSpeed comically challenges KSI to a fight for ignoring him

The young YouTube sensation is never too far away from making ludicrous comments or actions. In his latest stream, he mentioned how he would attempt to fight the boxer for not picking up his calls.

KSI is presently in training camp before his fight with Alex Wassabi. The duo have had a long-standing feud with each other. Alex had previously defeated KSI's younger brother Deji in a boxing event earlier this year.

(Timestamp: 12:57)

Unbeknownst to the upcoming fight, IShowSpeed was visibly annoyed at getting ignored by the Sidemen member. According to the American, JJ has become too big a star to respond.

He exclaimed:

"KSI is so Hollywood bro, I cannot wait to see him IRL, I'm beating his a** bro...KSI, let me tell you something bro, you don't like to answer phone calls, you don't like message people back...you're a Hollywood uh European bro, you're very Hollywood"

He further added:

"Ay bro, ay look, when I see you bro Imma rough you up. You probably don't know what rough you up means cuz it's an American slang but KSI when I see you I'm roughing you up okay bro?... Imma rough you up, you're very Hollywood, I do not know why you're so Hollywood but when I see you Imma rough you up!"

Fans react to his latest live stream

The YouTuber is presently very close to reaching the mammoth milestone of 10 million subscribers. Many fans have predicted that he will reach that figure in a few days' time, considering he is only about 150K away from it.

