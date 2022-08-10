"He is scared of me, he is ducking me" - Jake Paul berates 'old kid' KSI

Jake Paul called out KSI for being "scared" of him following his call-out while on the latest episode of Impaulsive.

Following Alex Wassabi's decision to pull-out of his August 27 fight against KSI, 'The Problem Child' offered to replace Wassabi. 'The Nightmare', however, already had a backup fighter in place in case something like this were to happen, and the YouTuber was replaced by Swarmz.

Co-host Mike Majlak asked Paul what he thought about the latest back-and-forth he had with KSI on Twitter. 'The Problem Child' replied saying:

"Man, you know, I don't really have a message for them. They think this kid, this old kid, he's pushing 30-years-old talking about his YouTube collection and shit like that."

He added:

"It's appparent to me that this kid has hyperjealousy towards me it just reeks through social media...When it boils down to that, man vs. man, he's scared of me, he's ducking me and he knows that. He knows I would beat the f**k out of him."

Jake Paul believes the Holiday singer is ducking him because he knows he will get beat. In fact, he even got KSI to admit that he is better than him at boxing. Since their back-and-forth, the pair have now verbally agreed to a fight next year at Wembley Stadium.

ksi @KSI



Let’s run it bitch. Jake Paul @jakepaul



Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition…



You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr Good morning guy “fighting” rapper with t-shirt on.Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition…You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr twitter.com/ksi/status/155… Good morning guy “fighting” rapper with t-shirt on.Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition…You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr twitter.com/ksi/status/155… As of today in boxing you’re better.Let’s run it bitch. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… As of today in boxing you’re better.Let’s run it bitch. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

Watch the video below:

KSI releases a statement as to why he declined Jake Paul's challenge and decided to fight Swarmz instead

KSI released a statement on Twitter explaining why he declined Jake Paul's offer. 'The Nightmare' is currently set to fight Swarmz on August 27 at the O2 Arena. The British rapper was a last-minute replacement for Alex Wassabi, who had to pull out of the fight due to an injury.

"Just wanna say that at the end of the day, the one of the main goals of this first fight was to get rid of ring rust. I wanted to prove to myself that I’m a better boxer than I’ve portrayed in the past. If you wanna see, fine. If not, fine. I’m still doing it anyway."

KSI admitted that Paul got the better of him after he declined his challenge. However, he was vvery honest and admitted that the aim of the fight was to shake off his ring rust so he could get ready to face 'The Problem Child'. Jake Paul has agreed to fight 'The Nightmare' next year.

Take a look at the tweet by KSI:

ksi @KSI Just wanna say that at the end of the day, the one of the main goals of this first fight was to get rid of ring rust. I wanted to prove to myself that I’m a better boxer than I’ve portrayed in the past.



If you wanna see, fine. If not, fine.



I’m still doing it anyway. Just wanna say that at the end of the day, the one of the main goals of this first fight was to get rid of ring rust. I wanted to prove to myself that I’m a better boxer than I’ve portrayed in the past.If you wanna see, fine. If not, fine. I’m still doing it anyway.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh