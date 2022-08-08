"1000% I accept" - Jake Paul agrees to fight KSI next year in the UK 

KSI and Jake Paul have been publicly tweeting at each other almost every day in the build-up to their respective boxing fights. After Jake Paul's bout vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled and KSI's opponent pulled out, the pair seem to have agreed to a fight.

The latest interaction started when KSI offered to fight Jake Paul on Twitter:

“I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line. Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this. Will you accept?”

Paul replied:

"Good morning guy “fighting” rapper with t-shirt on. Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition… You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr"

Paul wants KSI to say that 'The Problem Child' is the better fighter of the two. Contextually, it comes after ’The Problem Child’ agreed to step in and fight KSI for free on August 27. KSI refused and claimed that the time will come in the future for the pair to engage in a bout. Instead, KSI will come up against rapper Swarmz.

KSI has been inactive in the boxing ring since he defeated Logan Paul in 2019. Now, he believes that he needs to engage in a couple of warm-up bouts before he faces the younger Paul brother.

Jake Paul and KSI want to fight at Wembley Stadium

KSI has targeted Wembley Stadium for a potential fight between the pair. The stadium is only used for the biggest events in boxing, due to the size of the venue. 94,000 fans saw Tyson Fury fight Dillian Whyte in the stadium earlier this year.

Anthony Joshua has also headlined Wembley Stadium against Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin respectively.

Watch what it is like to walk to the ring at Wembley Stadium:

Past fights at Wembley have been some of the biggest in British boxing history. Whether KSI will have the same appeal and the ability to get that many fans in seats remains to be seen.

Dana White and others in the combat sports world have suggested that Jake Paul was unable to sell many tickets for his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. Bernard Hopkins claimed that the demand for influencer boxing has gone down as the pandemic has started to come to an end.

Paul and KSI are two huge social media stars, but having healthy ticket sales at Wembley Stadium would still be a monumental achievement.

