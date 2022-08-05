5 Twitch streamers who achieved incredible gaming feats

Twitch can boast of having a diverse pool of users. Some have been professional esports players, while others stream just for leisure and fun.

Many have gone on to achieve incredible feats within the gaming community, whether in the competitive circuit or livestream. Depending on the size of the streamers channel, few achievements sometimes get overlooked by the general public.

Twitch has given many streamers a platform to showcase their skills and craft in front of a large online audience.

Five Twitch streamers that left fans amazed with their triumphs

1) JerValiN - Winning $20K Halo challenge

Twitch streamer JerValiN completed streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL's" $20,000 Halo 2 deathless in just over six hours on livestream earlier today.

MoistCr1TiKaL presented the challenge on July 16, 2022, to his audience. It included the task of completing the entire deathrun without dying. Although the consensus around the challenge was that it was arduous, JerValiN managed to beat the course within seven hours.

Upon completion, he exclaimed:

"All right, there you go, chat. F***ing done! Yes, dude! F***ing d*mn right!"

2) The_Happy_Hob - Completing Dark Souls without a hit

Aiden "The_Happy_Hob" is the second Twitch streamer to join the list and is most notable for his "no-hit" runs. It is basically completing a game without getting any damage from the ensuing enemy.

Aiden became the first-ever streamer to complete Dark Souls without receiving any hits. Due to the difficulty of the franchise, his original "no-hit" run of Dark Souls was encountered with bafflement by the series' creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Aiden has also completed no-hit runs in other games such as Dark Souls trilogy, Bloodborne, Demon's Souls, andGod Run 2.

3) Vikkstar123 - Getting 138 kills in Warzone

Although primarily a YouTuber, Vikram "Vikstar123" went ham in a COD: Warzone match in 2020 with fellow Twitch streamers FaZe Cellium, Preston "Priestahh," and Tyler "aBeZy." The quartet scored 136 kills in the game, which set a world record at the time.

The figure appears even crazier because the lobby only consisted of 136 players. The Sidemen member got 35 kills, with the rest of the group getting over 30 kills each. The reason the group got more kills than the total number of players initially in the lobby is due to some of the players returning from the "gulag."

4) FaZe Sway - Getting 69 kills in Fornite

Josue "Sway" is the penultimate name to be added to this list, courtesy of his 69 kills in a solo v squad match in Fortnite. He achieved this mark in November 2020.

He not only created a new world record but also shattered the existent one by a country mile. The previous world record for most kills in a solo v squad match was 48, set by a streamer named SENSEI.

The highlight video was shared on YouTube and has received over 1.2 million views. Unfortunately for Sway, the audio file was corrupted, but he managed to save the footage.

5) TheGregfg - Setting new world record for viewers

In January 2021, Spanish streamer and YouTuber David "TheGregfg" obliterated the Twitch record for most concurrent views while streaming a game.

He livestreamed his custom-made skin in Fortnite to a live audience of 2.4 million. Martinez surpassed Tyler "Ninja," who had 635,000 concurrent viewers in 2018.

The record was again broken by Ibai, who racked up a whopping 3.3 million concurrent viewers. However, his achievement was during a content-creator boxing event rather than in association with any game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

