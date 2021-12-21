MrBeast invites Sidemen to film something that’s going to "break the internet"

Popular YouTuber MrBeast recently teased his fans about a transatlantic collaboration by inviting British YouTube super group Sidemen.

The group features seven of the biggest content creators from the United Kingdom, including KSI, Vikkstar123, Miniminter, Zerkaa, Behzinga, Wroetoshaw and TBJZL. The group is renowned for their video ideas and hilarious banter, making this a tantalizing tease for fans on both sides of the rumored collaboration.

MrBeast invites the Sidemen to the US to film "something massive"

Mr Beast recently tweeted at the seven members of the Sidemen, calling on them "to film something massive in America that can easily break the internet."

Over the past few days, the popular content creator has released videos involving challenges with a grand prize of $1,000,000. The participants in the challenge included several YouTube stars such as Logan Paul, Zach King, Bella Poarch, and Mark Rober, among others.

YouTube viewers already know how successful a collaboration MrBeast could pull off by filming something with the Sidemen.

The group has three main channels on YouTube, and the members have their individual channels on the platform as well, all of which combined have millions of subscribers. Their best videos arrive every Sunday on the Sidemen YouTube channel, where all seven of them create popular content.

Following the tweet from MrBeast, two members of the Sidemen — Vikkstar123 and TBJZL — replied to him.

As of right now, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the collaboration to take shape, as one of the group's members, KSI, recently tested positive for COVID-19. However, Vikkstar123 believes that the collaboration will happen next year.

Sidemen have revolutionized the YouTube game with banger video series like $100 vs $10,000, Tinder, Blind Dating, 20 Women vs. 1 Sidemen, Hide & Seek, Pub Golf, and more.

These videos have gained millions of views. That aside, they've also begun two new ventures in XIX Vodka and Eat Sides, a restaurant chain which has already opened shops in the UK and UAE.

