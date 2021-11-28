KSI reveals who he thinks will win the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight

KSI recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing match, which is set to take place on December 18.

On an episode of the What's Good Podcast with Simon Minter and Andrew Shane, KSI backed his fellow YouTube sensation to emerge victorious. He claimed Fury can't handle being on the main stage.

"I think Tommy is gonna lose... I know why, it's because, I don't think Tommy, when it comes to the main stage, I don't think he can handle it... He looks like he's getting forced to fight... Maybe its a ploy."

The trio further went on to talk about Jake Paul's previous fights. KSI mentioned that the Cleveland native was able to "weather the storm" in his recent appearances in the ring.

They also discussed how his prior opponents were not effective boxers. The only fighter with boxing credentials was Tyron Woodley, who, as KSI mentions, had essentially retired.

KSI believes Conor McGregor has lost the will to compete

KSI also appeared on The British Entrepreneur podcast earlier this year. During it, he discussed Conor McGregor's future as a fighter. The 28-year-old began by addressing the Irishman's defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

"He [Conor McGregor] did seem weird. He didn't seem like normal McGregor. He seemed too modest and, like, cheery. It seemed like he lost the fire in his eyes. I don't know, maybe because he's a dad now. Maybe he's just there like, 'I've made my money. I've got kids, I've got a wife, I'm just happy.'"

KSI went on to state that McGregor has conquered everything in the sport of MMA and has also inspired many people around the world. As a result, the YouTuber believes it would be fine if the Irishman decided to hang up his gloves.

Conor McGregor returned to action after his loss to 'The Diamond' at UFC 257 to settle his score with Poirier.

Unfortunately, their trilogy fight at UFC 264 ended in an unsatisfactory manner. The Louisianan won by TKO after the former two-division UFC champion suffered a gruesome broken leg.

