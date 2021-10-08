Rumors of a possible boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are intensifying by the day. After Tyson Fury's take on the fight between his younger half-brother and 'The Problem Child', the combat sports community awaits for the bout to be finalized.

Jake Paul recently took to Twitter to propose a new offer to Tommy Fury. He said:

"I am now offering Tommy Fury $1m AND - a first CLASS Spirit flight AND - a 7 night stay at the best western WITH continental breakfast included"

Jake Paul @jakepaul I am now offering Tommy Fury $1m AND- a FIRST CLASS Spirit flightAND- a 7 night stay at the best western WITH continental breakfast included👇🏼 I am now offering Tommy Fury $1m AND- a FIRST CLASS Spirit flightAND- a 7 night stay at the best western WITH continental breakfast included👇🏼 https://t.co/r9XcnRO8st

Before Fury and Paul step into the ring, let's take a look at how they compare in regards to their physical attributes.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Height, weight and reach comparison

Jake Paul enjoys a one-inch height advantage over Tommy Fury. Fury stands at 6 feet while 'The Problem Child' is 6'1".

In his last fight against Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul effectively utilized his length and reach to keep the former UFC welterweight champion at bay. However, the YouTuber won't enjoy the same edge over Fury. While Paul is taller, there's no reach difference between the two. Both 'TNT' and Paul have a 76-inch reach.

Tommy Fury last competed against Anthony Taylor on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. He weighed in at 179 lbs. Meanwhile, Paul weighed in at 190 lbs when he last stepped on the scale.

TheBreadBatch @TheBreadBatch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury reportedly targeted for before the year is over. Who you got? Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury reportedly targeted for before the year is over. Who you got? https://t.co/KeRcjlRIsg

The two rivals match evenly on paper. It'll be interesting to see if Jake Paul's boxing skills will be adequate to overwhelm Tommy Fury. 'TNT' comes from a boxing background and could prove to be too much for Paul, who has made a habit of fighting smaller non-boxers.

Jake Paul claims Tommy Fury has accepted his $500,000 bet

Jake Paul recently laid out a contract proposal for Tommy Fury via his Instagram.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul has had a contract drawn up for the Tommy Fury fight which includes his 'Tommy Fumbles' name change bet… Jake Paul has had a contract drawn up for the Tommy Fury fight which includes his 'Tommy Fumbles' name change bet… https://t.co/fSPoKbCccu

'TNT' responded to Paul in a video demanding the contract be sent to him.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul’s ‘Tommy Fumbles’ name change bet by telling him to send the contract over…[🎥 @TommyTNTFury] Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul’s ‘Tommy Fumbles’ name change bet by telling him to send the contract over…[🎥 @TommyTNTFury] https://t.co/AmpLYEBHFZ

Jake Paul then announced on social media that Tommy Fury has accepted his offer for an additional $500,000 prize should Fury emerge with the win in their future matchup. If the YouTube star wins, however, Fury will no longer be allowed to carry his legendary surname and legally change his name to "Tommy Fumbles."

