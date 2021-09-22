"Get your figures up" - Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul offering him $1 million for a fight

Tommy Fury isn't fascinated by the idea of fighting Jake Paul for $1 million. The 7-0 boxer said he would agree to challenge Paul if he came up with a more lucrative offer.

Earlier today, Paul accused Fury of turning down two of his offers. 'The Problem Child' then publicly offered 'TNT' $1 million to fight him, a sum that he claims is four times more than the Englishman has ever earned.

Responding to Paul, Fury made it clear that he is not interested in accepting the fight if he is only offered $1 million.

"(Jake Paul) has come out and said that I have denied two offers to fight him, which I have because those offers are not even worth talking about. He has come out and said that he wants to give me £1 million to fight him. I just want to say this to everybody out there: a £1 million for a fight of this magnitude is not even worth getting out of bed for. This fight is gonna gross millions and millions of pounds. I can't walk down on street without anybody asking me 'when are you fighting Jake Paul?'," Fury said in a video uploaded to this Twitter.

Tommy Fury thinks Jake Paul is using a tactic to avoid a fight against him

Tommy Fury believes Jake Paul's decision to bring the declined offers to the public eye is just a tactic to push a narrative that favors the 24-year-old YouTuber.

Fury said Paul is trying to convince the audience that he is trying his best to make the fight happen, but in reality, 'The Problem Child' is avoiding the fight.

"This is a very smart tactic in what he is doing. Used by a lot of fighters when they don't want to fight somebody. He makes it look like to all the public that he has offered plenty of time, he has reached out to offer the fight and I've turned it down and I don't want the fight. But in boxing terms, $1 million is nothing, especially for a fight of this size. I can fight you whenever. Tonight, tomorrow, doesn't matter. Get your figures up and then we can talk," said Fury.

