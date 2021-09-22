Jake Paul offers Tommy Fury $1 million to fight him, claims the Englishman turned down two offers before

Jake Paul recently blasted Tommy Fury on Twitter for turning down two fight offers.

'The Problem Child' has offered Fury $1 million for an eight-round boxing match. Paul claims the massive payout is four times what Fury has made so far in his career.

Check out Jake Paul's callout below:

Either step up and fight OR accept that you and your Dad don’t believe in you Tommy “Fury” has denied 2 abundant offers from my team.Timmy “Fury”…. this is your last offer… $1 million, 8 rounds. 4x more than you have ever made.Either step up and fight OR accept that you and your Dad don’t believe in you @tommytntfury Tommy “Fury” has denied 2 abundant offers from my team.



Jake Paul also tweeted a clip from an interview Tommy's father John Fury did with BT Sport. The video showed John admitting to being a Jake Paul fan. The 57-year-old also noted that his older son, two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is a fan of the YouTube megastar.

Labeling Tommy Fury a "coward" for declining fight propositions, Paul wrote on Twitter:

"You gonna live up to your name you grown ass coward?"

The 24-year-old also ranted about how professional fighters are hesitant to accept fight offers against him. Despite the massive payday, Paul claims many have turned down the chance to step inside the squared circle with him.

The chance of a lifetime to end Jake Paul’s boxing career is there..



The chance of a lifetime to end Jake Paul’s boxing career is there..



I think I know..

Jake Paul's tweets clearly suggest he is serious about taking on Tommy Fury, or any other professional fighter, inside the ring next. It seems Paul wants to move on from being merely a celebrity prizefighter and solidify himself as a legitimate combat sports athlete.

"It's a mega-fight" - Tommy Fury believes fight against Jake Paul is bound to do massive numbers

Jake Paul's polarizing persona has made him one of the biggest pay-per-view stars in boxing at the moment. The former Vine star has disrupted the combat sports world by building an unbeaten 4-0 professional record, along with his boisterous and loud-mouthed promotion of himself.

Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury believes he can put an end to the Jake Paul hype train. The 22-year-old said in an interview with BT Sport that a fight with Paul down the line makes sense. He added that it would undoubtedly make for a massive pay-per-view event.

"I would love to get it on with Jake Paul. And I'm actually hoping Jake Paul wins on Sunday, just because I can give him the a** whooping that he needs. It's a mega-fight; the UK vs. USA. It's a huge, huge fight, you know. Everyone's involved, it all comes together it would be a massive, massive fight. Hopefully, then talks can start properly. If Jake Paul finds his balls, we can start talking about that fight," said Tommy Fury.

Check out Tommy Fury's interview with BT Sport below:

