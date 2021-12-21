×
Why does MrBeast give away money? Incurable kidney disease rumors explained as TikTok triggers speculation 

MrBeast kidney problem rumors debunked (Image via mrbeast/ Instagram)
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
Modified Dec 21, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Rumors of Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson's health have found their way online. A few TikTokers now believe the YouTube sensation is battling a fatal kidney problem.

The rising health concerns came after many followers wondered how MrBeast involves himself in extensive philanthropic activities. However, it can be confirmed that the founder of MrBeast Burger is not facing kidney issues in reality.

MrBeast shared his battle with Crohn's Disease in the past

The social media star is best known for his prank videos and clickbait vlogs. Like his fellow YouTuber David Dobrik, MrBeast has acquired a reputation for his massive giveaways.

The mega prankster shared on YouTube in 2011 that he has had a long-term battle with an inflammatory bowel disease. He shared that he has had Crohn's disease since ninth grade.

Though it affects the end of the small intestine to the colon, Crohn's disease is not fatal.

Crohn's disease reportedly affects over three million Americans. It is usually identified during the early adolescent period or between the ages 20 and 30.

In a video he had uploaded in 2015, MrBeast had said:

"Crohn's isn't the worst thing ever. There's people who have way worse diseases... There are worse things than Crohn's out there, which is sometimes why I'm a little bit hesitant to talk about it or complain about it."

In conclusion, MrBeast is not fatally ill despite multiple reports of the same appearing online.

WHO TOLD TIKTOK MR BEAST HAS AN UNCURABLE KIDNEY PROBLEM?!?!!? https://t.co/ci62myRa91
I go on TikTok, see people saying mr beast has an incurable kidney disease, I leave TikTok and come ask about it on here to see George talking abt genshin at 2am. WHAT THE HRLL IS WRONG WITH MY LIFE RN
mrbeast gives away his money cause he has a kidney problem that is untreatable???
LMAOAD PEOPLE ARE SAYING MR BEAST IS DYING TO AN INCURABLE KIDNEY PROBLEM GET A REPLACEMENT KIDNEY THIS IS SO EMBARRASSING
okay what is going on with mr beast?? i’m seeing everyone say there’s something wrong with his kidney and it can’t be cured but idk if that’s true help
Mr beast has a kidney problem that has no cure what. ?
why did my sister just say mr beast is dying of kidney failure LMFAO??
I'm sorry but this Mr.Beast thing about is kidney problem is not real 💀 So stop spreading fake news
mr beast has crohn’s disease which isn’t fatal if treated. he ain’t dying😭
mrbeast comes to comment on this comment, I donate my kidney

The 23 year old has found himself able to take on significant philanthropic activities since acquiring a large fan following online. His YouTube channel has accumulated 85.7 million subscribers already.

Adding to the video views and brand sponsorships, MrBeast can take on admirable charitable work without it affecting his net worth in any way.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, "YouTube's Biggest Philanthropist" is reportedly worth $25 million. His monthly income is reported to be three million dollars.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
