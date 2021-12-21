Why does MrBeast give away money? Incurable kidney disease rumors explained as TikTok triggers speculation 

Rumors of Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson's health have found their way online. A few TikTokers now believe the YouTube sensation is battling a fatal kidney problem.
The rising health concerns came after many followers wondered how MrBeast involves himself in extensive philanthropic activities. However, it can be confirmed that the founder of MrBeast Burger is not facing kidney issues in reality.
MrBeast shared his battle with Crohn's Disease in the past
The social media star is best known for his prank videos and clickbait vlogs. Like his fellow YouTuber David Dobrik, MrBeast has acquired a reputation for his massive giveaways.
The mega prankster shared on YouTube in 2011 that he has had a long-term battle with an inflammatory bowel disease. He shared that he has had Crohn's disease since ninth grade.
Though it affects the end of the small intestine to the colon, Crohn's disease is not fatal.
Crohn's disease reportedly affects over three million Americans. It is usually identified during the early adolescent period or between the ages 20 and 30.
In a video he had uploaded in 2015, MrBeast had said:
"Crohn's isn't the worst thing ever. There's people who have way worse diseases... There are worse things than Crohn's out there, which is sometimes why I'm a little bit hesitant to talk about it or complain about it."
In conclusion, MrBeast is not fatally ill despite multiple reports of the same appearing online.
The 23 year old has found himself able to take on significant philanthropic activities since acquiring a large fan following online. His YouTube channel has accumulated 85.7 million subscribers already.
Adding to the video views and brand sponsorships, MrBeast can take on admirable charitable work without it affecting his net worth in any way.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, "YouTube's Biggest Philanthropist" is reportedly worth $25 million. His monthly income is reported to be three million dollars.