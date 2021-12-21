Why does MrBeast give away money? Incurable kidney disease rumors explained as TikTok triggers speculation 

Rumors of Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson's health have found their way online. A few TikTokers now believe the YouTube sensation is battling a fatal kidney problem.

The rising health concerns came after many followers wondered how MrBeast involves himself in extensive philanthropic activities. However, it can be confirmed that the founder of MrBeast Burger is not facing kidney issues in reality.

MrBeast shared his battle with Crohn's Disease in the past

The social media star is best known for his prank videos and clickbait vlogs. Like his fellow YouTuber David Dobrik, MrBeast has acquired a reputation for his massive giveaways.

The mega prankster shared on YouTube in 2011 that he has had a long-term battle with an inflammatory bowel disease. He shared that he has had Crohn's disease since ninth grade.

Though it affects the end of the small intestine to the colon, Crohn's disease is not fatal.

Crohn's disease reportedly affects over three million Americans. It is usually identified during the early adolescent period or between the ages 20 and 30.

In a video he had uploaded in 2015, MrBeast had said:

"Crohn's isn't the worst thing ever. There's people who have way worse diseases... There are worse things than Crohn's out there, which is sometimes why I'm a little bit hesitant to talk about it or complain about it."

In conclusion, MrBeast is not fatally ill despite multiple reports of the same appearing online.

maci @sapnapsspoon WHO TOLD TIKTOK MR BEAST HAS AN UNCURABLE KIDNEY PROBLEM?!?!!? WHO TOLD TIKTOK MR BEAST HAS AN UNCURABLE KIDNEY PROBLEM?!?!!? https://t.co/ci62myRa91

Sammy~ Dteam xmas meet up is soon @suenostan I go on TikTok, see people saying mr beast has an incurable kidney disease, I leave TikTok and come ask about it on here to see George talking abt genshin at 2am. WHAT THE HRLL IS WRONG WITH MY LIFE RN I go on TikTok, see people saying mr beast has an incurable kidney disease, I leave TikTok and come ask about it on here to see George talking abt genshin at 2am. WHAT THE HRLL IS WRONG WITH MY LIFE RN

volt @activateshock mrbeast gives away his money cause he has a kidney problem that is untreatable??? mrbeast gives away his money cause he has a kidney problem that is untreatable???

✱ Addie🪡 c!purpled apologist @addie25223 LMAOAD PEOPLE ARE SAYING MR BEAST IS DYING TO AN INCURABLE KIDNEY PROBLEM GET A REPLACEMENT KIDNEY THIS IS SO EMBARRASSING LMAOAD PEOPLE ARE SAYING MR BEAST IS DYING TO AN INCURABLE KIDNEY PROBLEM GET A REPLACEMENT KIDNEY THIS IS SO EMBARRASSING

sky🎗 @luvingmarkk okay what is going on with mr beast?? i’m seeing everyone say there’s something wrong with his kidney and it can’t be cured but idk if that’s true help okay what is going on with mr beast?? i’m seeing everyone say there’s something wrong with his kidney and it can’t be cured but idk if that’s true help

d(ash)er @karljjktwt Mr beast has a kidney problem that has no cure what. ? Mr beast has a kidney problem that has no cure what. ?

ka§y @penisp4rker why did my sister just say mr beast is dying of kidney failure LMFAO?? why did my sister just say mr beast is dying of kidney failure LMFAO??

🎄 Bryan 🎁 171Proofs ❄ Online kinda @itzBryanthegam2 I'm sorry but this Mr.Beast thing about is kidney problem is not real 💀 So stop spreading fake news I'm sorry but this Mr.Beast thing about is kidney problem is not real 💀 So stop spreading fake news

charlotte🥀 @charatIanticc mr beast has crohn’s disease which isn’t fatal if treated. he ain’t dying😭 mr beast has crohn’s disease which isn’t fatal if treated. he ain’t dying😭

bautigallardoc1  @bautigallardoc1 mrbeast comes to comment on this comment, I donate my kidney mrbeast comes to comment on this comment, I donate my kidney

The 23 year old has found himself able to take on significant philanthropic activities since acquiring a large fan following online. His YouTube channel has accumulated 85.7 million subscribers already.

Adding to the video views and brand sponsorships, MrBeast can take on admirable charitable work without it affecting his net worth in any way.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to Celebrity Net Worth, "YouTube's Biggest Philanthropist" is reportedly worth $25 million. His monthly income is reported to be three million dollars.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha