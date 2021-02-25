KSI triggers the Minecraft fanbase after claiming Sidemen is better

Olajide "KSI" Olatunji has triggered Minecraft fans after tweeting out that his own Sidemen YouTube group has a better fanbase than the game does.

KSI tweeted out against the Minecraft fanbase saying:

"Sidemen fanbase > minecraft Fanbase."

Sidemen are a YouTube group of content creators that KSI is also a part of. Not only was he promoting his own group, but he is clearly looking to ruffle a few feathers with the tweet.

One of the content creators he's looking to troll is surely Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons. TommyInnit is one of the largest Minecraft creators around. At just 16, he's managed to grow a massive fanbase around Minecraft and Twitch.

TommyInnit and KSI recently had an odd feud that has continued on Twitter.

When KSI riled up the Minecraft fanbase, YouTubers such as Mr Beast were looking for TommyInnit's response almost immediately.

The feud between KSI and TommyInnit is well-known on YouTube and on Twitter at this point.

Anyone else waiting with popcorn for tommy to reply? — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 24, 2021

TommyInnit was quick to answer:

"mr beast. i dont do drama mr beast. i just tell people who are wrong why theyre wrong and why theyre f**king stupid. KSI is almost always wrong. hes never been right. He just sits there dissing people in his ivory tower meanwhile im sat here on reddit studying algorithm. F**k him"

TommyInnit didn't end the Twitter thread there. First, he made a joke about how his fanbase and other Minecraft Youtuber fanbases are meant for fangirls, while the sidemen are only for strong men. He then finished his string of tweets with an attempt to ratio KSI, which at the time of this writing, hasn't worked out.

The KSI and TommyInnit drama

mr beast. i dont do drama mr beast. i just tell people who are wrong why theyre wrong and why theyre fucking stupid. KSI is almost always wrong. hes never been right. He just sits there dissing people in his ivory tower meanwhile im sat here on reddit studying algorithm. Fuck him — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) February 24, 2021

In early February, TommyInnit tweeted out to KSI that he should stop tweeting because it's annoying. Of course, KSI didn't take the tweet well, and their feud began on Twitter.

KSI responded to the tweet by saying:

"Wait till this pandemic is over mate. You’re getting beat."

The two of them continued to go back and forth all February, with light shots taken at each other. This feud has culminated with the dig at the Minecraft fanbase today.