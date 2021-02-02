KSI vs Jake Paul 2021: Will the boxer get the chance to avenge his brother's loss this year?

YouTubers Jeje 'KSI' Olatunji and Logan Paul have fought each other in two blockbuster boxing pay-per-views. Now, Logan's younger brother Jake Paul is eyeing a boxing match with KSI.

The initial meeting between KSI and Logan Paul was a majority draw in favor of the Brit. In 2019 the duo faced each other in a rematch where Logan tasted defeat via a split decision.

Jake Paul recently posted a video on YouTube calling out KSI. Paul accused Olatunji of ducking his offers to fight in the boxing ring. Paul stated that KSI has been citing lockdown restrictions to evade confrontation inside the ring. According to Jake Paul, if British heavyweight Anthony Joshua can train and fight during the lockdown then so can KSI.

"Now is the best time to fight KSI. Go train in a gym since you can't do anything else. Now is the best time to train KSI. You said you couldn't train because of Covid, meanwhile, Anthony Joshua is from the UK and he is having fights. KSI is saying that he wants to go on tour with his music after Covid. But the lockdown is getting worse. I doubt that fight is ever going to happen

Jake Paul's next opponent is going to be former UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Ben Askren has been a champion across various promotions and is an Olympic level American freestyle wrestler. With this fight, Paul seeks to silence his critics who consider him to be a 'YouTube fighter' who has not faced real opposition.

I am just going to be fighting these professional fighters and my skill level is just growing. I am not going to go backwards and fight a YouTuber, who I am just going to kill. Our skill level is just increasingly growing apart. I wanted that fight to happen but the ball is in KSI's court

Why did KSI refuse to fight Jake Paul despite having handled his elder brother in the boxing ring?

In a recent video by Sidemen, KSI revealed that he is open to entertaining a boxing match with Jake Paul. However, Olantunji does not possess a professional boxing license to train in UK. His previous bouts have all taken place in California and so he has a boxing license that makes him eligible for bouts in California.

"When this lockdown is done. I can't train in the lockdown, the gyms are closed. I want that fight but I cannot train. I have a license in California but not in the UK. So I can't train as I am not a professional. If I wanted to fight I will have to go to California", said KSI.

Rent free in his head lmao — KSI (@KSI) January 28, 2021

KSI took to Twitter and responded to Jake Paul's accusations of ducking a boxing match.