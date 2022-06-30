Twitch streamer The_Happy_Hob completes the Elden Ring Rune Level 1 run without taking any hits

Aiden "The_Happy_Hob" recently shared a clip of him completing the Elden Ring Rune Level 1 run without taking any damage at all. The fact that the feat was accomplished on FromSoftware's latest title, wherein many players have died hundreds of times, is stunning to say the least.

A few of his most notable 'no-hit' runs include completing 'Dark Souls' (he became the first one to do so), God Run 1 & 2, Bloodborne and Demon's Souls. He even inflicts punishment upon himself in case of a failure to complete the challenges without taking hits.

Twitch streamer The_Happy_Hob is visibly excited after flawless gameplay in Elden Ring

Aiden, who often takes it upon himself to complete no-hit runs in games, saw himself in a similar scenario while playing Elden Ring on last night's stream.

The 30-year-old Twitch star from England sensationally accomplished the seemingly impossible task of completing the Elden Ring Rune Level 1 run without taking any damage.

In the clip, he can be seen running with the in-game character with the Great Spear and unleashing such a significant blow that the beast gets slain instantaneously. The streamer sprung out of his gaming chair upon realizing that he had completed the challenge and said:

"Oh no hit run...let's f***ing go! God Run 3 next chat...Oh s**t! oh s**t!... And it only took 23 years."

(Timestamp: 5:20:05)

The_Happy_Hob also teased that he would be taking up a similar challenge in the next installment of God Run. He has already completed the 'no-hit' challenge in the first two installments of the game, which took him a staggering two years and seven months to complete.

Fans were ecstatic upon seeing their favourite streamer complete yet another no-hit challenge

Reddit user u/FakeColours shared the streamer's stunning clip on the very popular subreddit page, r/LivestreamFail, earlier today. Elden Ring's players were naturally very excited to see the completion of the entire challenge. Most fans shared their appreciation and praise under the post.

Here's what they had to say regarding the clip:

Aiden is most popular for his "no-hit" videos, which means he often shares walkthroughs of himself completing challenges within the game without taking any damage from the enemies.

The streamer has been a Twitch partner for three years now, and streams almost regularly on his channel. He has amassed almost 300K followers and his livestreams usually range anywhere between 2 to 7 hours.

