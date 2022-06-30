Watch: xQc mocks NymN's attempt at speaking French

Viewers of Felix "xQc" are likely aware that English isn't his first language. The popular streamer is from Quebec, a Canadian province where French is the official language. He is quite proud of his home province, as even the "Qc" in his name comes from the abbreviation for Quebec.

While playing Fall Guys with NymN, the Swedish streamer told xQc that he had been learning French with Duolingo. Felix gave him some positive feedback, but then mocked NymN for putting too much emphasis on every other syllable.

"Oh my god man, like..."

xQc advises NymN to avoid overemphasizing French syllables

The former Overwatch pro joined many Twitch streamers who have picked Fall Guys back up after the game's recent title update where it launched on Xbox and Switch and became free-to-play.

The recent changes have shot the game back up in popularity, although not quite to the heights that it achieved after its launch in 2020.

Swedish streamer NymN joined him during a recent livestream as well. He told Felix that he has been learning French through Duolingo, an app that provides lessons in speaking different languages. He wanted to showcase his French speaking skills to a native French speaker:

"I've been learning French."

xQc is from Laval, a town in the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec. While he primarily speaks in English on his stream, French is his first language and he has not shied away from showcasing his pride in his home province.

He seemed to brace himself in preparation for NymN's attempt at speaking French. After hearing him speak, he gave the Swedish streamer some helpful feedback.

"It's not too bad, you just gotta stop putting f****** capital letters in for no reason every f****** three syllables and you're chilling."

While the overall pronunciation and sentence structure was fine, Felix told NymN that he was putting too much emphasis on certain syllables, which gave away the fact that he is not a fluent French speaker. In response to his constructive criticism, NymN asked him to clarify what he meant by 'capital letters.'

In response, xQc began mocking his attempts at speaking French, shouting while speaking very slowly, overemphasizing every syllable. After the ribbing, he did tell NymN that if he worked on his emphasis in his pronunciations, his French would be passable. While he may not have appreciated the mockery, he did appreciate the helpful feedback he was given.

"Alright, thank you."

While he did give NymN a hard time, the probably appreciated the pointers xQc did give him.

Fans react to xQc mocking NymN's French enunciation

Viewers on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit seemed to enjoy the interaction between the two streamers, saying they found it funny, and the feedback was helpful.

One user pointed out that NymN overemphasizing every syllable would sound less out of place if he were speaking German.

Another viewer pointed out that the Canadian streamer has the same habit when speaking English.

While Felix might not be the best language tutor, he did give NymN and viewers some sound advice on speaking French.

