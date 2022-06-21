Fall Guys free-to-play release time for all regions and platforms revealed

Fall Guys took the video game community by storm when it was originally released. The game offers a different take on the popular survival genre in a fun and different manner than other titles. Those who still haven't played the game can now do so with it becoming free-to-play on all major platforms.

The most important thing for new players is to know the launch time and which platforms the game will be available on.

Fall Guys pits players against each other in large batches, and they have to survive multiple rounds. Each level brings a different challenge, after which survivors move on to the next round. There can only be one winner, so the competition is intense.

New players can enjoy all of this at no extra cost once Fall Guys goes free-to-play. Here's all the important information they need to know.

Fall Guys will be available for free on all major platforms

Earlier in May, developers Mediatonic announced that the game would be free to play on all platforms. There has been no delay so far and the game will be available on June 21 at no extra cost.

However, it's also important for players to know when the game will be released as per their respective time zones.

5:00 AM PT

8:00 AM ET

1:00 PM BST

6:30 PM IST

Fall Guys - Free For All - JUNE 21st 👑 @FallGuysGame Tomorrow we launch Fall Guys: Free for All!



We are SO hyped to go free on all platforms, and to bring you all our best levels yet, biggest collaborations ever, and coolest costumes that we’ve ever made!!



RT if you’re HYPEBEAN!!!!! AaaAAAaaaAA Tomorrow we launch Fall Guys: Free for All!We are SO hyped to go free on all platforms, and to bring you all our best levels yet, biggest collaborations ever, and coolest costumes that we’ve ever made!!RT if you’re HYPEBEAN!!!!! AaaAAAaaaAA https://t.co/uMUpZz30Ae

For any other time zone, all an interested player will need to do is to calculate the difference between their region and the ones given above. It's also paramount for players to know which platforms will be covered; there's some great news in this regard.

Fall Guys will be going free-to-play on PCs and all major systems. This includes the next-generation Sony and Xbox consoles, and even the Nintendo Switch. June 21 also marks the game's debut on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles, and it will also be available on the Epic Games Store for the first time.

Fall Guys Skins 👑 @fallguyskins There is one extra-special secret new Round that Fall Guys will be launching later this season, but you'll find out more about that soon! There is one extra-special secret new Round that Fall Guys will be launching later this season, but you'll find out more about that soon! https://t.co/Mg1Ab7ETzX

Fall Guys will have cross-play and cross-progression. Not only can people play with their friends on different devices, but they can also play with the same account on multiple platforms. This makes life easier for all the players as they won't have to think about their own or friends' platforms.

Once Season One starts, there will be different rewards for all the players, including the Legacy Pack which contains different items. There will be a new currency called Snow Bucks and a seasonal pass. It remains to be seen if going free-to-play can help the developers regain their lost traction.

