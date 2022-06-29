"Most of the people complaining were already sponsored" - xQc rants about Artesian Builds in recent stream

During a recent Minecraft stream, Felix “xQc” began to rant about Artesian Builds, and while what they did was not approved by many, people only jumped on the bandwagon because it was a necessity.

Felix particularly talked about people sponsored by the company, which many felt was a direct shot at streamer organization OTK, many of whose members were sponsored by Artesian Builds.

“Motherf**ker, most of the people that were complaining were already sponsored by them and knew some s**t they were doing already, they already knew.”

xQc holds nothing back when talking about Artesian Builds

(Clip begins at 3:51:22)

Felix wasn’t holding back during a recent Minecraft stream. When talking about Artesian Builds, he highlighted the most recent thing that ultimately caused the company to go under. That being the chain of events that began with the company refusing to give a giveaway winner a PC.

“Artesian Build. Artesian Build. Right? Whenever they did their shady s**t or whatever, right? People played it off like that was their first weird thing.”

xQc pointed out that it wasn’t the first shady deal the company had, but it was just the first one that the public latched onto. Another example was when KristoferYee alleged that the company was purposely slowing down its builds.

“They were already doing weird s**t behind closed doors. They were already kinda weird. They were already doing, but, oh dude. Dude. Only when something public happened, ‘Oh, wow, yeah, f**k them for that, man.'”

The streamer talked about Artesian Builds being incredibly shady and that people were simply willing to overlook it because they were sponsored by the company. Some of the first to speak out about them were members of OTK, who had Artesian Builds PCs.

“‘Yeah, it’s not like we played along because we had something to gain the whole time, nonononono, now that things are public and bad, 'Oh yeah, f**k them, dude, f**k them, dude, f**k them, dude.'”

According to xQc, people that the company sponsored knew that things were shady behind closed doors but were fine just pocketing money as long as nothing became public. However, some on social media think it’s pretty hypocritical of Felix to talk about shady dealings while being affiliated with Stake.

Social media mocked xQc for hypocrisy in also working with a "shady company"

Perhaps the biggest talking point on the LivestreamFails subreddit was that Felix also has a shady business deal in the form of the online gambling site Stake. He openly gambles on their website and has an affiliate link where he’s reportedly made an enormous amount of money.

Felix seemed to be targeting OTK in this rant, though he would say later that it isn’t the case. Not everyone is convinced and is pretty sure that the streamer just doesn’t like the content-creating group.

One Redditor pointed out that Stake isn’t xQc’s only shady business partner. He’s also sponsored by GFuel, who recently fired several employees for reportedly complaining to HR. A higher-up allegedly used slurs and insults during a team-wide call, and when HR was contacted, GFuel fired all of those employees.

Several people have discussed the reason this rant really started, and it’s because of Greekgodx. The streamer was recently banned from Twitch for a particularly sexist rant, and since Felix is friends with Greekgodx, he aimed his rant at OTK and Mizkif.

There's no telling if this rant by xQc will blow up into something greater, but it’s clear that not everyone is convinced about the reason it happened in the first place. Some think it’s to support Greekgodx, while others just think it’s tasteless and hypocritical, given the Canadian streamer’s sponsors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far