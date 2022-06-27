“Elden Ring DLC shadow dropped?” — Data miner shows how different Leyndell was in version 1.0

Elden Ring data mines reveal something new about the game every day, and the recent string of excavated files point to how different the Royal Capital of Leyndell was in version 1.0.

The miner who goes by the handle of Sekiro Dubi is quite notorious for providing the community with new information on the title, which is not otherwise available to them.

In a recent tweet, Dubi talks about the latest discovery where the 1.0 version of Elden Ring had a completely different Leyndell than what players experience in the game’s final and current version.

Sekiro Dubi @sekirodubi Elden Ring DLC shadow dropped? Leyndell before the armies of the Erdtree took back control of the Capital?



Elden Ring DLC shadow dropped? Leyndell before the armies of the Erdtree took back control of the Capital?

The data miner suggests the Leyndell in 1.0 was a version of the Capital before the Erdtree tree took back control of it. Sekiro Dubi even uploads a video of their findings which show how chaotic the city is in the initial version of the game.

The forces of the Erdtree are yet to lay their dominance on Leyndell, and the data miner clearly shows how Banished Knights can be seen roaming freely throughout the streets of the Capital.

Elden Ring’s version 1.0 Leyndell looked and played entirely different

While roaming through the streets of 1.0 Leyndell, Sekiro Dubi found new enemies in completely different city locations and even came across Banished Knights who still paid respect to their fallen leader, Gransax.

The avenue lacks any Erdtree soldier, as seen in the game’s final version. Instead, two Tree Avatars patrol that part of the city.

However, the most critical finding of the data mine is the fact that in Elden Ring 1.0, the Oracle Envoys are yet to arrive in the Royal Capital. According to the RPG’s lore, Sekiro Dubi explains that:

“It is said that when Oracle Envoys appear playing their pipes, they do so to herald the arrival of a new god or age.”

Hence, it begs the question of which age Elden Ring version 1.0 was set in, as instead of the Oracles, the initial part of the city is filled with stone gargoyles. The Lower Capital Church also had a completely different name, and it was missing Fia’s bed, where players would come upon Lionel’s armor set.

Sekiro Dubi @sekirodubi And this is 100% cut content for Elden Ring.



And this is 100% cut content for Elden Ring.

Back in the day Fortified Manor was occupied by Banished Knights.

The final revelation that Sekiro Dubi talks about in his video is that in the 1.0 version, the final boss of the area, Morgot, is not yet considered to be an Omen King. In the encounter, he is not named as such.

He appears as “Morgot, Prince of the Omen,” further solidifying the speculation that Elden Ring 1.0 takes place at a much earlier age than when the final version of the game is set.

Users who wish to play the 1.0 version of the RPG can do so by getting their hands on the Blu-ray copy. They should play the title as is on their PS4 and PS5 as is without upgrading the game.

Sekiro Dubi promises that gamers will be blown away to see how many things are different in the 1.0 version of the game.

