Latest Elden Ring patch 1.05 disappoints players and fails to address key issues

Patch 1.05 for Elden Ring has officially dropped and has been live for a couple of hours now. The patch contains quite a few minor QOL (Quality of Life) improvements and bug fixes. While players are appreciative of the patch, it still leaves a lot to be desired. Although this can be seen as a step forward, FromSoftware has not addressed any of the multiplayer issues and has also taken away a couple of tools widely popular in the game. This has not pleased any of the ardent PvP players who see this as detrimental to the game.

Upgrade Bell Bearings carry into NG+ now, but it's not retroactive if you're already in NG+



Fast Casting (swift into comet/sling into bolt) is dead



Ice Spear no longer breaks turtles



Clearly, Elden Ring is a video game phenomenon. Set in the vast Lands Between, it differs from other Soulsborne titles in the genre with its freedom and variety. The video game has been exceptionally well-made and stands as a true testament to what an open-world title should be. Elden Ring boasts enormous replayability and with an active PvP community, players can always rely on a good old-fashioned duel to mix things up a little.

However, there are certain issues that plague the PvP community and have been present since launch. Big names in the community have done an exceptional job of providing a rulebook of sorts that details PvP etiquette.

The current issues with the PvP of the game mostly stem from the fact that there are exploits and balancing issues that ruin the gaming experience for the majority of the community. FromSoftware does not seem to have addressed this problem in the current patch, making it the focal point of the discussion.

Elden Ring patch update adds QOL updates and bug fixes but has not looked at PvP exploits

Patch 1.05 for Elden Ring contains some much-needed Quality of Life upgrades that makes New Game Plus runs less tedious. Most Bell-Bearings that have been collected are transferred directly into NG+ and players do not have to go back and get them. This was a major factor which essentially forced players to search for all the key Bell-Bearings for upgrade mats and discouraged most players from heading into NG+ altogether.

Along with improving and fixing the overall PvE of the game, FromSoftware has seemingly glanced over the glaring problem regarding the multiplayer of Elden Ring. The PvP for the game is filled with players that have been appropriately dubbed ’Maidenless' by the community and for obvious reasons. Exploits like AFK Rune farming have made entire areas in Elden Ring unviable for PvP. Furthermore, usage of glitches like the infamous Fire’s Deadly Sin glitch to harass players in PvP have not been touched upon and something that was seen as a part of the unique aspects of the title has been dubbed a bug and promptly "fixed."

Additionally, chain-casting was a method in which players could cast certain spells and incantations in tandem with each other. This provided a more viable and quick-fire option for Intelligence or Faith builds to chain magic together for a shorter cast time. This was not a deliberate design choice by the developers, but it quickly caught on within the community and was widely popular. Taking this away from players has been met with mixed reception, but the majority of the consensus deemed chain-casting to be an integral part of the game.

The entire list of patch notes can be found on the official Bandai Namco website linked here.

