Sidemen charity football match: Date, participants, and stream details revealed

British YouTube group Sidemen recently took to Twitter to announce their charity football event. Taking place in September, this will be their fourth charity football occasion following a three-year hiatus. Unsurprisingly, fans are excited at the opportunity to watch their favorite stars take to the field.

Two of the three matches, held in 2017 and 2019, were won by the host team, with YouTube All-Stars coming out victorious once. The match tickets have already been sold out, according to Simon "Miniminter." The group member divulged further details regarding the event.

Who will feature in the Sidemen charity football match?

Despite garnering so much attention, the entire roster of players partaking in the event has not been released. With that being said, Sidemen FC will feature all seven of its members - JJ "KSI", Simon "Miniminter," Harry "W2S," Vik "Vikkstar123," Josh "Zerkaa," Tobi "TBJZL" and Ethan "Behzinga." Along with the host members, YouTube sensation IShowSpeed is also rumored to be in the match.

The American streamer has made his intentions clear on numerous occasions. Both KSI and Miniminter have also confirmed that the 19-year-old will fly to England for the event.

Furthermore, there are murmurs of boxer and YouTuber Logan Paul participating in the charity event, with TikToker Noah Beck also expected to be joining the roster.

With that being said, the Sidemen troops also include their friends such as Calfreezy, ChrisMD, Randolph, Deji, and more.

Where will it take place?

Earlier this month, the group's official Twitter account announced The Valley, Charlton Athletic's home ground, as the match venue. The YouTube group has been in collaboration with the club for the past few years. Furthermore, the ground has previously hosted two charity matches.

When will it take place?

The official website of the charity match announced September 24 as the confirmed date, with kick-off expected at 3:00 pm BST.

Where can fans watch it?

Local fans will have the opportunity to watch the game live at the South London Stadium. However, the website shows that all the tickets have been sold. For those who cannot make it to the stadium, the official Sidemen YouTube channel will be livestreaming the whole event.

Previous results

The Sidemen FC team has taken on the YouTube All-Stars team on three separate occasions. The inaugural charity event was won by the former with a rousing scoreline of 7-2.

However, the YouTube All-stars team clawed their way to a 2-0 victory in their second clash in 2018. With that being said, the host team reclaimed their position with another thumping victory, crushing their opponents 7-2.

With the previous viewership figure being 650K concurrent viewers, the next livestream is expected to smash the record by a country mile.

All the proceeds from the livestream will be donated to a charity organization, which is yet to be announced.

