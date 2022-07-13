"I did not think about it" - IShowSpeed locks himself in a dog cage and instantly regrets his decision

Darren "IShowSpeed" was embroiled in another hilarious situation after accidentally locking himself in a cage with a dog. In a stream uploaded last night, Speed appeared to be live from his partner, Jess' house. An hour-and-a-half into the video, the YouTuber had the comical idea of joining the dog in his cage. However, things took a turn after Speed found himself stuck inside.

It wasn't until several minutes later that the 19-year-old streamer was able to get out after his partner had unlocked the gate. During his stay, however, he was visibly in a state of regret. He yelled:

"I did not think about it"

IShowSpeed gets mad after he fails to get out of the cage

IShowSpeed is never too far away from dubious shenanigans. In his latest livestream, which he did from his girlfriend's place, the streamer decided to enter the poodle cage. While inside, he commanded Jess to lock him in.

His girlfriend soon left the room as the YouTuber continued to play with the dog for a while before deciding to get out. Shortly thereafter, Speed realized he was stuck inside. Not losing another beat, he called for help:

"Ay, Ay, Jess! Jess! Oh s**t, no way! F*** man!...I did not think about it. Why do I stay doing stupid s**t!..."

A few minutes into his predicament, his girlfriend's sister had entered the room after hearing his cries for help. Looking at the small child, the Ohio-born creator requested:

"Oh yeah, open this, open this, open this..."

Unfortunately for IShowSpeed, the child was unable to free him from the enclosure. It was only after a few minutes that his girlfriend reappeared in the room and rescued him.

Fans react after being treated to another comical mistake from IShowSpeed

Fans are rarely left without entertainment when the 19-year-old streamer is involved. The clip was shared multiple times across social media, including on the streamer's YouTube channel. Here are some of the fans' reactions to the incident:

Fans react to Darren getting stuck in a dog cage (Image via Speedy Boykins YouTube)

The American streamer is live on his YouTube channel on a daily basis. With that being the case, he is expected to fly out to the UK in September to play in a charity football match with the Sidemen.

