“Messi is better than Ronaldo”: Adin Ross sends IShowSpeed a truly controversial message

Twitch streamer Adin Ross has recently been unbanned after a suspension that lasted for over a month. Now that he's back on the platform, he can go back to playing NBA 2K and reacting to videos.

One video he reacted to in a recent stream was a music video made by fellow Twitch streamer IShowSpeed. The song was titled Ronaldo in honor of Manchester United's forward Cristiano Ronaldo. At the end of the video, Ross made a statement sure to go over poorly with the Ronaldo superfan.

"I'm gonna be honest bro, Messi is better than Ronaldo."

Adin Ross tells IShowSpeed that Messi is better than Ronaldo

Adin recently returned to streaming after a ban from Twitch that lasted over a month-long. He was banned allegedly for saying a homophobic slur on stream, marking the fifth time his account was banned.

Returning to reacting to YouTube videos and playing online slots on his stream, he decided to react to a music video made by fellow Twitch streamer IShowSpeed about Ronaldo, the Portuguese soccer star.

IShowSpeed is known to be a Ronaldo superfan, and the song is about how much better he is than other contemporary soccer players like Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar and Lionel Messi.

"Messi ain't number one, he's number two! Ronaldo number one, remember that!"

Sporting a custom Ronaldo jersey for the Portuguese national team, IShowSpeed displayed his love for arguably the best forward ever to grace the game. He does not take kindly to people who disagree with his claim that Ronaldo is the best footballer in the world.

Ross did not seem impressed by the music video, disagreeing with the very premise of the song. He claimed that Messi was better than Ronaldo, which would be considered a heretical act for a Ronaldo fan like IShowSpeed.

The Ronaldo vs. Messi rivalry has been one of the most heated debates in the world of sport, dating back to their rivalry as star players for Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, respectively.

IShowSpeed hasn't responded to Adin Ross's claim that Messi is better, but it is almost certain that he will and that he will vehemently disagree.

Fans weigh in on Adin Ross' reaction to IShowSpeed's song

As one of the most bitter rivalries between two players in modern sports, plenty of fans were willing to weigh in on the debate involving Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Most fans seemed to agree with Adin Ross's take that Messi's body of work is more impressive than Ronaldo (Image via YouTube)

One fan brought up IShowSpeed calling Messi "number two" in the music video, recalling a previous statement he'd made saying the Argentinian star player wasn't even in the top ten.

While both are certainly great players who're worthy of the praise they receive, more fans seemed to agree with Adin that IShowSpeed's worship of Ronaldo is ridiculous.

