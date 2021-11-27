HasanAbi left dumbfounded after Adin Ross forgets Mona Lisa's name during Twitch stream

Adin Ross left Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker in tears after hilariously forgetting the name of the famous Leonardo da Vinci painting, Mona Lisa.

Referring to it as a "L*sa Anne" painting, Ross had Hasan confused until the latter looked at this Twitch chat to find hundreds of people spamming the actual name of the painting.

HasanAbi confuses Adin Ross' "L*sa Anne" claim for an ad*lt movie star

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker is never one to shy away from a debate, as evidenced by his recent Twitch livestream. The Turkish-origin content creator has always been vocal about his dislike for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), calling them a scam as many others have done.

He and popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross, who partakes in trading NFTs, hopped on a Discord call to debate their opinions on the subject. While Adin had come in with the intention of proving the value of NFTs, viewers were not sure that was the message that came across.

Adin Ross started his argument off with a one-liner that had viewers reeling:

"So look, let's say you buy one of the original projects, an NFT original project, it's like having a f***ing, uh - what's that painting's name, a L*sa Anne painting? Is that what it's called?"

HasanAbi looked perplexed at the question, unable to recall any famous painting under the name Adin Ross had mentioned. However, he did remember someone else by the name, responding,

"L*sa Anne? The p***star?"

Adin Ross began to laugh and said Pike must have known what he was talking about, looking at his chat to see if anyone mentioned the name. HasanAbi did the same and was shell-shocked after spotting the actual painting name that Ross was attempting to refer to:

"Mona Lisa? Bro you said - Mona Lisa is L*sa Anne, dude?"

Ross laughed at the absurdity of the situation, with Piker joining him. Both of their Twitch chats were spamming emotes, unable to wrap their minds around what had just happened.

The two collected themselves and continued to debate on the subject. Adin Ross wasn't sure if Hasan was right or wrong on the topic of NFTs, and only trades them because his financial advisors tell him to do so.

HasanAbi and Adin Ross were previously not on good terms, after Hasan and a few other Twitch streamers made jokes about "kissing Corinna Kopf", a social media influencer that Ross was associated with. They have seemingly made up since then.

Edited by Sabine Algur