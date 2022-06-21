IShowSpeed livestreams a roller coaster ride and is consequently banned from amusement park

IShowSpeed or Darren Watkins Jr., a 19-year-old YouTuber and streamer from Ohio, recently livestreamed visiting an amusement park in his city. In a two-part stream titled "IRL amusement park stream" and "IRL amusement park stream, pt.2," Watkins goes to an amusement park and then a water park, filming himself during rides.

IShowSpeed is notable for his over-the-top reactions and toxicity on screen. Naturally, he wasn't much different in his real-life stream either, which caused him to get kicked out of the park.

The park banned IShowSpeed due to reckless behavior

In a video uploaded on June 18, Watkins visited an amusement park and livestreamed his day. He walked up to the entrance of a roller coaster ride, where he was greeted by a small crowd of fans requesting selfies.

After getting into the ride, he took out his phone and recklessly filmed while on the ride, chanting random names of deities. The whole ride lasted for a few minutes before it stopped in a tunnel where he was seen spewing profane words. There were minors on the same ride as Watkins.

He incessantly kept shouting at the other passengers, among whom were children. He kept screaming:

"Shut the f*** up...Everybody on this ride, shut the f*** up...For the love of God!”

Watkins was then removed from the ride and asked to walk up to the fence, where he was met by one of the employees, understood to be the amusement park manager in Ohio. The bemused streamer wondered what was happening before he was asked to leave the property.

While it may appear to be profane words that could've caused his eviction, after listening to the conversation, his reckless decision to film the ride got him banned from the park.

Roller coasters are dangerous rides. With a loose phone in his hand, while the wind stormed the riders, Watkins' behavior endangered himself and those around him.

Watkins can be heard pleading his case to the manager, saying,

“I don’t get a warning (before his eviction), nothing like that?”

The employee replied,

"You gotta go…anyone who records on the ride, it’s an automatic rejection.”

Filming or carrying camera equipment on a roller coaster ride is considered to be a dangerous offense. Most parks have signs prohibiting any loose objects in hand. In many cases, riders are asked to leave bags and other small things off the ride.

How fans reacted to the eviction

Most fans seemed supportive of the streamer. They lamented the end of the ride.

IShowSpeed then went to a water park after the amusement park fiasco. He recorded himself comically diving into a pool.

