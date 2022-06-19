Watch: IShowSpeed’s hilarious attempt to dive into pool almost ends with him drowning

Darren Watkins Jr., commonly referred to as IShowSpeed or simply Speed, is an American YouTuber and gamer. Generally, he livestreams daily on his YouTube channel and is mostly known for his over-the-top reactions and hilarious ways of conducting himself with strangers.

Although Speed is usually seen streaming from his bedroom with a green screen behind him, he has also streamed outdoors occasionally, including playing basketball with friends and even trying out football (soccer, not the American version).

In the recent videos, Speed was participating in a real-life stream. He uploaded two live videos on Saturday, titled "irl amusement park stream" and "irl amusement park stream pt.2". Hilariously, in the second stream, he is seen jumping into a public pool at a local water park, which ends with him almost drowning.

IShowSpeed's hilarious attempt to dive

After livestreaming in an amusement park, Speed decided to visit a local water park in Ohio, where he presently resides. IShowSpeed started interacting with his fans, most of whom were younger adolescent children. He had gathered a sizeable crowd before he decided to partake in some fun in front of his live audience.

After standing in a queue, Speed managed to make his way to a swimming pool with a diving board. Quite a few fans had gathered around and were taking pictures of the rising sensation on YouTube. Interestingly, the young YouTuber has already acquired over eight-and-a-half-million subscribers on his channel.

He eventually managed to climb up the steps to the diving platform, which was several feet above the surface of the pool. Before plunging himself into the water, Speed went through his regular deliberation routine as he walked over the platform. He measured the height once before jumping into an unusual stance.

While jumping, he appeared to scream:

"Cristiano Ronaldo soccer star!"

IShowSpeed has been rather vocal about his admiration for the 37-year-old Portuguese footballer and even donned the Manchester United home kit for the 2021/2022 season. While diving into the water, he also imitated Ronaldo's famous celebration where he spins in the air while celebrating a goal.

After diving into the pool, Speed lay motionless for a while, apparently drowning before drifting towards the edge of the pool. A nearby lifeguard quickly came to his rescue with an inflatable floating shaft. She dragged him out of the pool as a slightly overwhelmed Speed began to mumble:

"Sewi (referring to CR7's famous gesture)"

Fans respond to the YouTuber's antics

Fans on the livestream clearly found the entire situation extremely funny and wild, with excited responses flooding his YouTube chat in mere seconds.

Fans asking IShowSpeed to do a flip in hilarious live stream (Image via YouTube)

IShowSpeed blew up on popular platforms like TikTok after he managed to butcher the famed Portuguese footballer's celebratory chant into something else. However, it has stuck with him to date as he often shouts "sewi" in a phonetically different manner than the original one, making it his own catchphrase of sorts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far