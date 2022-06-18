Cristiano Ronaldo shows off incredible 'vacation' physique 

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on vacation and recently shared a picture of himself that has the fans astonished with his physique.

The 37-year-old jetted off to an undisclosed location with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and children on a much-needed break from football.

He was in action with Portugal in the UEFA Nations League earlier this month following a long and arduous club season with the Red Devils.

But a few days ago, Ronaldo headed into the summer break and has been seen making the most of his time.

He took to social media to post a black-and-white picture of himself on a yacht, tucked away in a Dolce & Gabbana boxer and showing off his incredible physique.

It was captioned '#vacationmode'.

Fans cannot help but admire his beach body as the image has garnered almost eight million likes and numerous comments.

His latest photograph comes just days after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a shot of himself with his partner and children enjoying lunch.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez posted an Instagram story featuring a selfie of herself in a sky blue swimsuit with her hair left loose and sporting a diamond pendant.

She also added emojis of an island and a heart, perhaps suggesting that the starry couple and their kids are enjoying some quality time on an island.

As big a superstar as he is on the field, Ronaldo has time and again shown he's also a family man off it, his love for his partner and children running deeper than his passion for football.

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United this summer?

His sensational return to Old Trafford last September turned into a nightmare after Manchester United endured a catastrophic run on all fronts.

They even finished with their lowest-ever points tally in the Premier League era, finishing sixth and failing to qualify for the Champions League.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



[@Sport_Witness] Cristiano Ronaldo has no plans to leave Manchester United this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo has no plans to leave Manchester United this summer. [@Sport_Witness] https://t.co/jf1fSokrBH

Despite all this, Ronaldo hinted that he could stay on at the club and see out his contract that runs until next year, but reports are emerging from Italy that he could be on the move again.

According to La Repubblica, Cristiano Ronaldo is on AS Roma's radar, with the Serie A outfit hopeful that manager Jose Mourinho's influence could sway the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo's boyhood club Sporting CP are also reportedly hoping for a reunion before he hangs up his boots.

