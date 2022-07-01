"I'll send you this if you beat me" - Fan challenges IShowSpeed to a FIFA match during an Omegle stream

In a hilarious moment, a fan challenged IShowSpeed to a FIFA match during a livestream yesterday. While on one of his daily streaming sessions, Speed hopped into his Omegle account to livestream his interactions with viewers, where he met a Messi-lookalike. The fan wagered Speed a Cristiano Ronaldo poster if the 19-year-old won a FIFA match against him.

Speed has been a Ronaldo fan for a long time and is often seen berating the Portuguese legend's rival, Lionel Messi, on stream. IShowSpeed also famously created the "sewey" phrase, which has spread like wildfire within the gaming and footballing community.

Fan offers poster of Ronaldo if IShowSpeed wins in FIFA

The unknown man, who claimed to be from Florida, challenged IShowSpeed in a FIFA match. Ronaldo's poster was too tempting an offer for Speed to walk away from the challenge. The fan suggested:

"Ay, wager me on FIFA, bruh."

Initially, Speed was reluctant to accept the challenge. He responded by saying:

"Wager you on FIFA? You look like a scammer. It just looks like you 'bout to scam me soon as you do it."

(Timestamp: 2:02:20)

The fan then took out a poster of Speed's hero, CR7, and offered to send it to the streamer as a prize for winning a match on FIFA. He added:

"Ay yo, I got something for you, hold up, look at this. I will send you this if you beat me. I got a lil' poster for you of our favorite player, that's right, got Ronaldo."

Speed swiftly accepted the challenge and proceeded to ask for the fan's PSN ID. The entire conversation was comical as the bemused fan kept hearing Speed's ramblings. However, the fan could not deliver his PSN ID as it was his friend's console.

Nonetheless, the duo shared further comical exchanges when Speed pointed out that he looked like Messi:

"Bro, why you look like Messi?"

To which the fan responded by saying:

"No, I look like Jan Oblak."

The amused Speed compared the picture of the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper to the fan and hilariously exclaimed:

"Hey, what the f***! Yo, is that you?"

The conversation was soon cut short as Speed decided to skip the chat since the fan was unable to provide him with the PSN ID.

Fans added their thoughts too

Fans found the entire interaction to be unique and funny as they commented on the clip uploaded to Speed's YouTube shorts channel. Here's what they added regarding the clip:

Fans comment on Messi-lookalike (Image via Speedy Boykins/YouTube)

IShowSpeed presently has almost 9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he livestreams regularly playing various games such as FIFA and Talking Tom.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far