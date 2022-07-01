Explained: Lionel Messi's workout, diet and training drills 

Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the modern game and arguably one of the greatest to play the game. The Argentine forward moved clubs for the first time in his career last summer, joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona on a free transfer.

Despite being 35 years old, Messi is still extremely fit and is still capable of playing at the highest level in the sport. Pinata Magazine (via Goal) shed some light on Lionel Messi's fitness regime and dietary plans which keep him charged up for the long footballing season.

According to the report, Messi mostly focuses on exercise which helps him in maintaining his agility and pace prior to any game. The 35-year-old forward has four main routines to aid him with his movement. These include lunges, hamstring stretches, pillar bridge fronts and pillar skips. Skipping ropes, squats and hurdle hops are then done to strengthen his leg muscles.

Messi is renowned for his dribbling techniques which allow him to quickly change direction with the ball to beat a defender. The Argentine skipper practices the same with hurdles and cones. This helps him with his agilty and movement on the pitch.

Most importantly, Lionel Messi drinks a lot of water at the end of each workout session to maintain the hydration level in his body. As a cooldown exercise, Messi simply jogs around for 5-10 minutes to end his workout routine.

Lionel Messi is aided by an Italian nutritionist for his diet

Along with fitness drills and regular workouts, a high-performance athlete like Messi also needs proper nutrition. According to the aforementioned source, Italian nutritionist Giuliano Poser has played a vital role in Messi's fitness since their association in 2014.

According to Poser, olive oil, fresh fruits, vegetables, water, and whole grains are the key essence to Messi's diet. The nutritionist has also advised him to stay away from sugar in his diet. Poser was quoted as saying the following (via Goal):

"[Sugar] is the worst thing for the muscles. The further he stays away from sugars, the better. Refined flours are also a big problem as these days, it’s difficult to find uncontaminated wheat."

He said the following in regards to meat consumption:

"The amount of meat normally eaten by Argentinians and Uruguayans is too much, as it is difficult to digest. My methods are not in doubt, everyone can see Leo week in, week out.”

It is worth mentioning that FC Barcelona posted Lionel Messi's favorite recipe - roasted chicken with root vegetables on Twitter.

Such success comes with a few sacrifices and Lionel Messi is no exception. According to the report, the 35-year-old forward has been advised to stop having pizza, which is one of his favorite food items.

This rigorous training and strict diet plan have been one of the reasons why Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. The Argentine superstar has won seven Ballon d'Or awards and has lifted the UEFA Champions League on four separate occasions.

