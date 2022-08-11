Logan Paul reveals how KSI losing to Alex Wassabi would have negatively affected the Prime hydration (B/US)

Logan Paul spoke out about what would happen to Prime Hydration if KSI lost to Alex Wassabi. The YouTubers were set to fight on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London. KSI looked to step into the ring for the first time in three years. His last fight came against Paul himself back in 2019. Wassabi, however, had to pull out of the fight due to an injury and was replaced by Swarmz.

On the latest episode of Impaulsive, co-host George Janko asked Paul:

"What happens if Alex Wassabi beats KSI, Logan?"

Logan Paul replied saying:

"Prime drops in value, 80%, I'm being honest with you"

Janko continued:

"No, I'm just saying, KSI beat you, so what happens if Alex Wassabi...."

Paul replied saying:

"Then Alex Wassabi is a God."

Paul believes that if Alex Wassabi did end up beating KSI, the valuation of their Hydration company Prime would drop by 80%. Following the announcement of their fight being canceled and Wassabi getting replaced, 'The Nightmare' called out the American YouTuber and asked him to come spar in London after he's recovered from his injury.

Take a look at the tweet by KSI:

ksi @KSI You’ve lost your chance to ever fight me on the big stage. But I still want your head.



I’m knocking you out one way or another.



And I’ll be nice by flying you back first class too. You’re gonna need it trust me. You’ve lost your chance to ever fight me on the big stage. But I still want your head. I’m knocking you out one way or another.And I’ll be nice by flying you back first class too. You’re gonna need it trust me.

Watch the video below:

Logan Paul asks Jake Paul for his blessings to fight Andrew Tate

'The Maverick' has called out Andrew Tate yet again. Paul called the internet personality out on the latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast, alongside his brother Jake Paul. In the video, he asks 'The Problem Child' for his blessing to fight Tate:

"With your blessing, can I beat the s**t out of Andrew f***ing Tate?"

Jake Paul replied saying:

"100%, yeah. I don't think he would fight us."

'The Maverick' retorter:

"Come on, he's the Top G."

'The Problem Child' then went on to say:

"Nah, I don't think he would fight us. He was a fanboy, look at this [shows Andrew Tate's message request on Instagram], message, it says accept message request from Andrew Tate."

It seems the Paul brothers have found their latest rivals in the Tate brothers. However, 'Cobra' Tate does not seem interested in fighting Logan Paul and instead wants to buy the 27-year-old a Bugatti because he is "broke".

Watch the clip from the podcast below:

Yamzies @YamziesTV @LoganPaul and @jakepaul wanting to fight @CobraTateG is like when the hero has to team up with the Season 1 villain to defeat the Season 2 villain. .@LoganPaul and @jakepaul wanting to fight @CobraTateG is like when the hero has to team up with the Season 1 villain to defeat the Season 2 villain. https://t.co/yVPWMuufVm

