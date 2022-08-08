'Your brother got punched by KSI'- Swarmz ridicules Jake Paul ahead of his own in-ring stint

KSI's new boxing opponent Swarmz has fired back at Jake Paul following the American's criticism of him not being a genuine fighter.

In a recently posted video, he challenged 'The Problem Child', saying:

"Mate, your brother has already got punched up by KSI and now you want to get punched up too? Keep running your mouth and we'll see what happens to you. Come London bro, it's easy to run your mouth on social media but in real life I know you're not about this life."

Swarmz has stepped in on short notice to take on KSI on August 27th following Alex Wassabi's withdrawal from the fight. Since then, there have been doubts cast over the genuineness of the fight as both have previously worked together on a song.

Further in the video, Swarmz addressed the same and clapped back at the fans who think KSI and him are friends because they've done a song together in the past.

"You think me and KSI are friends? You lot have lost the plot We've done one song together and that's it. We dont speak, we follow each other but we dont speak. He ain't my friend bro, he knows what he's done and on the 27th we're going to see. I'm a mad man, watch."

Watch the video below:

Hasim Rahman Jr. still open to fight Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. has suggested that he's still willing to take on Jake Paul following the cancelation of their scheduled bout on August 6th. 'The Problem Child' was set to take on 'Gold Blooded' at Madison Square Garden, however, after the latter's inability to adhere to the terms of the contract, the fight was canceled.

During a recent interview with Dylan Bowker, Hasim Rahman Jr. talked about the same and said:

"He can send me the same contract and I'll sign it. He can send me the same exact contract and I'll sign it. But he won't because he knows, now I've cut the weight already."

Watch the full video below:

