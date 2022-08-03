"The girls were very open" - KSI reacts to the massive success of Sidemen Tinder with Logan Paul 

KSI recently shared his reaction to the massive success of the latest Sidemen Tinder in real-life video.

British YouTube group Sidemen collaborated with the cast of Impsaulsive in their latest Sidemen Tinder video. Fans got to see Logan Paul, Mike Majlak and George Janko use their best pickup lines to get girls to swipe right on them. The video was shot in Los Angeles and it was the first Sidemen Tinder video shot outside the UK.

The video went viral and amassed over 20 million views. The numbers speak for themselves. However, some fans did not enjoy the video, stating it was just an advert for SidePlus with all the exclusive content that they could not show in the video. In 'JJ's latest Reddit reaction video, he said:

"I mean you're not wrong. Honestly, I wasn't expecting what I was expecting, the girls were very open. And yeah let's just say if you're a SidePlus member you got a lot more than you bargained for. It was a big dub [win] for you guys. Honestly I don't think we'll be able to do another Sidemen Tinder anyway, I don't know how we would top that."

The Sidemen Tinder in real-life series is one of their most watched and most successful series on their channel.

Watch 'JJ's video below:

KSI commends Logan Paul on his SummerSlam 2022 performance

'JJ' has commended Logan Paul on his performance at SummerSlam 2022. 'The Maverick' fought his former teammate The Miz in his second ever WWE fight and he put on a show for the crowd. Fans were amazed to see how quickly Paul learned complex pro-wrestling moves and how effortlessly he executed them.

'The Nightmare' tweeted out after his performance, saying:

"Logan Paul absolutely smashed SummerSlam. I’m super proud of him"

The former foes turned business partners are extremely good friends now and often collaborate on videos and content together. Fans are loving the new dynamic duo of Logan Paul and 'JJ'.

Take a look at KSI's tweet below:

