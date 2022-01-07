Are Logan Paul and KSI friends?

Logan Paul and KSI are good friends and have started a new business venture together. They announced on Tuesday (January 4, 2022) that they will be co-owning the Prime Hydration Beverage Company.

The duo took to Instagram live to convey the news to their fans, who were actually expecting them to confirm a trilogy fight inside the boxing ring. Paul claimed that their new venture will rival the likes of Pepsi and Coke:

"Ladies and gentlemen, Prime Hydration. We are officially business partners. We are no longer rivals. And we have created a hydration beverage called Prime to rival some of the biggest companies on earth - Pepsi, Coke, Gatorade," said Paul. "We are against literally all the big companies. Us, little guys and this is just not a YouTube thing," added KSI.

'The Maverick' had earlier admitted that all the trash-talk and insults were fake and just to promote his two bouts with KSI, born Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji.

Paul and KSI fought to a majority draw when they met for the first time in an amateur contest at the Manchester Arena in August 2018.

KSI won the rematch, a six-round professional encounter, via split decision inside Los Angeles' Staples Center in November 2019. Both have been teasing a third clash ever since but it hasn't materialized yet.

Both Logan Paul and KSI have fought only one other opponent

KSI made his amateur boxing debut in February 2018 against fellow British YouTuber Joe Weller in the first-ever YouTube Boxers event. He knocked out his opponent at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The 28-year-old, who is also a rapper, hasn't fought since defeating Logan Paul in the second bout.

Paul, on the other hand, squared off against the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition contest in June last year. No winner was announced in the unscored eighth-round outing.

