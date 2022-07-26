Logan Paul gets rejected by model for offering her tickets to Jake Paul's next fight on Sidemen Tinder In Real Life

Logan Paul got rejected by an Instagram model for offering her tickets to Jake Paul's next fight. 'The Maverick' appeared in the latest video of Sidemen Tinder In Real Life alongside all the members of the YouTube group Sidemen and his Impaulsive co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko. The idea behind the video is that men line up behind a cardboard cut-out and women get to swipe right or left on them, similar to the dating app Tinder.

Each of the contestants has to come up with a pickup line or say something impressive to get the woman to swipe right on them. When Instagram influencer Ashley Got stood in front of the contestants, Paul tried to get her to swipe right by saying:

"Hey, I'm Logan, I'm 27, I'll keep this short and simple. I can give you tickets to the next Jake Paul fight."

Ashley Got immediately swiped left, which was met by a chorus of laughter from everyone in the room. Logan Paul walked over to the side with the other rejected members and asked the model:

"What, are you not a fan of Jake Paul?"

To which Got replied:

"No"

The room burst out into laughter yet again. This episode of Sidemen Tinder In Real Life was shot in Los Angeles and has since gone viral, amassing 10 million views within 24 hours.

Logan Paul sends a 99 Originals piece into space

Logan Paul's 99 Originals is a project he has been working on for months. Over the course of 99 days, Paul traveled 85,000 miles and took over 4,000 polaroids for his project. Out of those, he chose 99 polaroids to be minted as NFTs and sold on Originals.com. However, the most unique NFT out of the 99 has to be #83. 'The Maverick' decided to launch this NFT into space and posted a video clip on Twitter saying:

"For the release of number 83, to the Honeymoon....the premise is simple. In about one hour, the craft you're seeing right now will slowly descend back into the earth's atmosphere. In addition to this broadcast, a series of clues will be released regarding it's location. Whoever is the first to find it, keeps it."

Logan Paul basically set up a treasure hunt for his latest NFT, which returned from space. The average price of the NFT is around USD $40,000. 'The Maverick' announced on Twitter that the NFT has since been found by a man named Sam.

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

