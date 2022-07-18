Jake Paul's next fight: Ticket price, availability, venue, and how to watch it live

Jake Paul is getting ready for his sixth professional fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. After knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in 2021, Paul will lock horns against a pro-boxer for the first time in his career.

Many are considering Rahman Jr. to be the toughest test for Jake Paul. 'Gold Blooded' Rahman Jr. has stepped in as a replacement for Tommy Fury. Tickets for the fight are already on sale. Here’s how to buy them.

Watch the press conference for Paul vs. Rahman Jr. below:

One can visit ticketmaster.com to get access to tickets for Paul’s next fight. The price range is from $56-$1006+. While there are still plenty of seats available for Paul vs. Rahman Jr., the best seats appear to have been booked already.

It will be Paul’s debut in the iconic Madison Square Garden. He has vowed to unleash another highlight-reel performance against Rahman Jr. ‘The Problem Child’ will try to continue his unbeaten streak, while Hasim Rahman Jr. will try to bounce back from his maiden career loss.

Jake Paul v Hasim Rahman Jr - Press Conference

12-1 as a pro, Rahman Jr. could get the boxing spotlight on himself by vanquishing Paul.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.

Paul’s next fight will be streamed live on Showtime pay-per-view in the USA. The exact PPV price is yet to be revealed. One can visit local broadcasting distributors to learn how to watch the fight live in their country. Showtime services are available all across the United States and can be streamed via multiple devices.

Apart from the cruiserweight clash in the main event, the co-main will feature Amanda Serrano putting her featherweight belts at stake against Brenda Karen Carbajal. Most Valuable Promotions are yet to fully announce their final fight card, which ought to grab more attention and hype from the combat sports community.

