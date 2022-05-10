"Original #1" - Logan Paul releases the first piece of his 99 Originals project featuring Mike Winkelmann 

Logan Paul has finally released his highly awaited project 99 Originals. The project was supposed to be released earlier, however, due to technical reasons, the project got delayed. 99 Originals is supposedly 'The Maverick's' best piece of content that he has curated himself. He believes that it is his best project ever and can't wait to share it with the world. On May 9, he released his first Original:

"Digital art pioneer, Mike Winkelmann (most famously known as @Beeple), stands in front of his most ambitious piece to date, HUMAN_ONE, at Christie’s Auction House in NYC. The installation sold for $28.9M just days later."

The 99 Originals are a series of 99 polaroids that 'The Maverick' took over a period of six months. For six months, Paul took pictures using his polaroid and chose the best 99 among them. He traveled to different cities, and even countries to take these pictures. His first Original is a photo of famed digital artist Mike Winkelmann, aka 'Beeple', standing in front of his most ambitious digital artpiece called HUMAN_ONE.

The photo was taken at Christie's Auction house at the Rockefeller center in New York as he put the piece up for auction. A few days later, the same piece sold for $28.9 million at the auction house. His first Original captures the moments after 'Beeple' put his piece up for auction.

Take a look at the tweet:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



Original #1 now LIVE on Digital art pioneer, Mike Winkelmann (most famously known as @Beeple), stands in front of his most ambitious piece to date, HUMAN_ONE, at Christie’s Auction House in NYC. The installation sold for $28.9M just days later.Original #1 now LIVE on originals.com Digital art pioneer, Mike Winkelmann (most famously known as @Beeple), stands in front of his most ambitious piece to date, HUMAN_ONE, at Christie’s Auction House in NYC. The installation sold for $28.9M just days later.Original #1 now LIVE on originals.com https://t.co/KEPeCNzOuC

Logan Paul gives his thoughts on releasing his first Original

Shortly after announcing the release of his first Original, Logan Paul took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the project. He spoke about the pros and cons, and what he learned from releasing the project while the NFT market is in a slump. The NFT market is currently very volatile as it saw it's weekly sales plummet. Here's what Paul had to say about the release:

"Launched in a horrific bear market, legitimately probably the worst time to release an NFT project but I couldn't delay again & I have unwavering conviction in this project"

He also revealed what his "fighter brain's conclusion" about the market and his NFT dropping was:

"Fighter brain's conclusion: We're going to fight through this shit market and come out so gloriously victorious."

Logan Paul is extremely confident in his project and believes his 99 Originals can beat the current NFT market situation. It will be interesting to see how the YouTuber's project does in the coming days.

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

Edited by Allan Mathew