Logan Paul offers 0.1th ETH on solving his riddles - Here's how to win

Logan Paul has announced a giveaway of 0.1 ETH, which is roughly $233. 'The Maverick' recently announced the launch of his project 99 Originals.

In order to increase fan involvement in his project's discord server, 'The Maverick' announced a giveaway:

"Every day in the Originals discord, I’ll be posting a riddle that’s loosely related to the photo up for auction. Whoever solves it first, I’ll send 0.1 Eth :) Come join our discord"

In order to win the 0.1 ETH, fans have to be active on the Discord server and anytime a photo from his project is live for auction, he will post a riddle related to the photo. All fans have to do is solve the riddle, and the first person to solve the riddle will receive 0.1 ETH.

Paul is finally releasing his long-awaited project 99 Originals, after a lot of delays. 'The Maverick' started this project following his fight against Floyd Mayweather. He believes it is one of his greatest accomplishments in his nearly decade long career as a content creator. Fans are eager to get a glimpse of Paul's latest work.

Take a look at Paul's tweet:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



Come join our discord:



discord.gg/OriginalsDAO Every day in the Originals discord, I’ll be posting a riddle that’s loosely related to the photo up for auction. Whoever solves it first, I’ll send 0.1 Eth :)Come join our discord: Every day in the Originals discord, I’ll be posting a riddle that’s loosely related to the photo up for auction. Whoever solves it first, I’ll send 0.1 Eth :) Come join our discord:discord.gg/OriginalsDAO

Logan Paul criticizes boxing judges after Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

Logan Paul criticized the officiating in boxing following the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. The Mexican fought the WBA Light-Heavyweight champion on May 7th at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Russian dominated the P4P king over 12 rounds to retain his title. Following the fight, Paul tweeted out saying:

"Canelo was undeniably outboxed & his opponent STILL only won 7 rounds (according to scorecards) boxing is inherently super f***ed up gimmicks aside, its why im so bullish on @jakepaul & the solutions he’s trying to implement for fighter pay & scoring. time for change."

Paul believes the judges were biased towards the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion in the scoring of the fight. He also spoke about why it is the reason he supports Jake Paul's "solutions" for fighter pay and working conditions.

Take a look at Paul's tweet:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



boxing is inherently super fucked up



gimmicks aside, its why im so bullish on Canelo was undeniably outboxed & his opponent STILL only won 7 rounds (according to scorecards)boxing is inherently super fucked upgimmicks aside, its why im so bullish on @jakepaul & the solutions he’s trying to implement for fighter pay & scoring. time for change Canelo was undeniably outboxed & his opponent STILL only won 7 rounds (according to scorecards)boxing is inherently super fucked upgimmicks aside, its why im so bullish on @jakepaul & the solutions he’s trying to implement for fighter pay & scoring. time for change https://t.co/ZgOSVNbAYl

Edited by John Cunningham