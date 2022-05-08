"Super f***ed up" - Logan Paul slams the judges that scored Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

Logan Paul has spoken out about the recent fight between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol.

On Saturday night, the Mexican superstar fought Bivol at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with the WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Title on the line. The Russian dominated Canelo for most of the fight and won the bout via unanimous decision.

Following the fight, 'The Maverick' uploaded a photo of the scorecards and criticized the judges:

"Canelo was undeniably outboxed & his opponent STILL only won 7 rounds (according to scorecards) boxing is inherently super f***ed up gimmicks aside, its why im so bullish on @jakepaul & the solutions he’s trying to implement for fighter pay & scoring. time for change."

Canelo Alvarez was thoroughly outboxed by his Russian opponent, who controlled the fight using his jab. Although Canelo connected well in the opening rounds, fatigue became an important factor in the latter rounds. The Mexican struggled to generate any power and became sluggish. The fight was scored in favor of the Russian, but Paul felt it was still biased.

This is not the first time judges have been criticized for scoring the fights wrong. The latest controversy was during the bout between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall.

Logan Paul reacts to "crazy night in combat sports"

May 7th was an incredible night for combat sports fans. In boxing, Canelo fought Dmitry Bivol. In the UFC, Justin Gaethje took on Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler fought Tony Ferguson. In a thrilling turn of events, Oliveira submitted Gaethje, Chandler knocked Ferguson out in brutal fashion, and boxing's P4P king was upset by the still-undefeated Bivol.

'The Maverick' reacted to this 'crazy' night in combat sports, saying:

"ferguson upkicked COLD by chandler oliveira chokes out gaethje but can’t win title AND canelo got outboxed crazy night in combat sports…"

Logan Paul has followed combat sports very closely ever since he got into boxing. However, the American has not fought in almost a year. With KSI and Jake Paul announcing their returns to the ring, many fans are hoping 'The Maverick' follows suit.

