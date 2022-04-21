"Everyone is high" - Logan Paul's latest project 99 Originals is delayed because of 4/20

Logan Paul recently announced that he was releasing '99 Originals'. Paul started the project after his fight against Floyd Mayweather. The aim of the project is 99 pictures over 99 days. 'The Maverick' took photos for 99 days using a polaroid, the '99 Originals' project is the best picture from every day, which will be available to purchase as an NFT.

However, the launch of the project was delayed due to technical issues. 'The Maverick' posted a video via Twitter to inform his fans of the delay:

"Originals has been delayed slightly, I know it's not good. We had a 420 themed original......But it's coming soon, just bare with me, it has to be perfect and I won't put it out unless it's pefect. This is my life's work, so yeah originals.com, coming soon"

'The Maverick's best friend, and co-host of the Impaulsive podcast, George Janko joked around saying that since it was 420, no one from Paul's team has been working and everyone is high. Paul agreed, saying that it was definitely what they were doing. According to 'The Maverick' this project is the biggest project of his life. Fans are eager to get a glimpse of the project and invest in it.

•Purchasing digital and/or physical assets

•Managing assets held in the Treasury

•Funding projects by members

•Access to exclusive events

•Topic suggestions or guests for IMPAULSIVE

The project will be available for all his fans to purchase on Liquid Marketplace.

Logan Paul empathizes with Deji folllowing his loss to Alex Wassabi

'The Maverick' recently reacted to Deji losing yet again in the boxing ring. The British YouTuber faced Alex Wassabi in his latest boxing match and lost via split decision. During a live episode of his podcast 'Impaulsive', the 27-year-old empathized with Deji:

"Until the fight, I'm sorry, it's not that. There's a want that I just don't see, I think he knows it and it sucks 'cause like I love the kid. Yeah he's always been so good to us, but I don't know maybe boxing's just not for him, or me. Like I get it Deji, yo brother let's quit this f***ing sport, let's get out of here dude."

Fans are eager to see if Logan Paul makes a return to the ring following his hand injury and his prolonged absence to potentially record his first win inside the boxing ring.

