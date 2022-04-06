Logan Paul announces his latest business venture, LiquidMarketplace

Logan Paul has added yet another business venture to is already diverse portfolio – a blockchain company called LiquidMarketplace.

A few months ago, Paul announced his collaboration with fellow YouTuber KSI as the duo entered the energy drink market with Prime Hydration. He is also involved in the NFT market and has invested millions in the space. Through an Instagram post, 'Maverick' explained his latest business venture to his fans:

"What's up ya'll, Logan here and strategic investor myself, I am so stoked to announce the launch of LiquidMarketplace. A platform where collectors can buy and sell fractions of rare collectibles via tokens on the blockchain. As a co-founder of LiquidMarketplace, I believes we are set to level the playing field by allowing anyone to own a piece of the world's rarest collectibles."

The marketplace is not solely for NFTs. It can be used for everything from Sports Collectibles to Pokémon cards. Some of the collectibles already included on the site are, CryptoPunk #6837 worth $250k, BGS 9 Lebron RPA worth $2.5M, Psa 8 2009 1/1 Michael Jordan Autopatch worth $1.9M Logan Paul’s 1st Edition Pokémon Box worth $378k.

Anyone can buy a share in one of these rare collectibles via the blockchain and can later decide to sell, trade or buy more shares in their collectibles. The NFT world is not easily accessible to all, and Paul's latest business venture looks to simplify the world of collectibles for enthusiasts.

Logan Paul enters the Guinness Book of World Records because of a Pokémon card

Logan Paul entered the Guinness Book of World Records for owning the costliest Pokémon card in the world. His PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card is worth close to $6 million. The card was also a part of his outfit at WrestleMania 38. He recently tweeted out about his Pokemon card:

"the real star of Wrestlemania — my 1/1 PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator that I purchased for $5,275,000, officially setting the Guinness World Record for “most expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private sale”"

Paul wore the card during his walkout at WrestleMania 38 and then went on to beat the Mysterios in his WWE debut alongside Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin. Immediately after the event, Guinness Book of World Records presented 'Maverick' with the plaque for his latest accomplishment.

