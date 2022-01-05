Logan Paul partners with former foe KSI to launch beverage company Prime Hydration

Logan Paul continues to make his mark in the sporting world as he joins forces with his former foe and fellow YouTuber KSI to launch a new sports drink, Prime Hydration.

During a live stream on Instagram, the two popular YouTubers announced their latest collaborative venture, 'Prime Hydration'. The duo aim to 'rival some of the biggest companies on Earth' with their new sports drinks, namely Pepsi, Coke, Gatorade, and Powerade.

Logan Paul, via an Instagram post, also claimed that the duo had been working on the idea for the past year. He also specified that the hydration drink was not just for athletes but for people of any lifestyle.

Logan Paul tells KSI that he won 'fair and square' in their second fight

Logan Paul and KSI locked horns in the boxing ring twice. With the first fight ending as a majority draw, and the second concluding a split decision victory for KSI, a trilogy fight was inevitable.

During the live Instagram session where Logan Paul was joined by KSI, the duo were expected to announce their trilogy fight. However, the pair shocked fans as they took to Instagram to make the announcement of their new beverage, 'Prime Hydration'.

Paul gave credit to KSI and stated that the Englishman won the second fight 'fair and square'. The American YouTube star said:

"Yo, so we fought twice, and I gotta tell you something man. That second fight, I think you won fair and square. I said it! I think you won, I think so, so congrats man!"

Watch their full Instagram live session below:

Edited by C. Naik