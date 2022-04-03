Logan Paul achieves his first Guinness World Records title 

YouTuber and celebrity boxer Logan Paul has officially entered the Guinness World Records books.

Paul recently acquired a coveted PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card – the same card he wore on his neck at WrestleMania 38 – in a mind-blowing trade worth $5,275,000.

The transaction earned Paul the world record for the most expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private sale. On Twitter, Guinness World Records posted a photo of 'The Maverick' receiving his title with the caption:

"Congratulations to @LoganPaul on achieving his first Guinness World Records title! His PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator is the most expensive Pokémon card sold in a private auction - $5,275,000."

This isn't the first time Paul has worn an expensive collector card around his neck in lieu of a bling. 'The Maverick' also rocked a BGS 10 1st edition Charizard when he walked out for his exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather.

Logan Paul impresses in his WrestleMania debut

Logan Paul is the latest celebrity to take part in the grandest pre-wrestling show of the year, WrestleMania 38.

Guinness World Records @GWR The social media star wore the card around his neck as he made his #WrestleMania debut in Dallas, Texas. The social media star wore the card around his neck as he made his #WrestleMania debut in Dallas, Texas. https://t.co/Ax0Oai9rGY

Paul teamed up with fellow Clevelander The Miz against the father-and-son duo of Dominick and Rey Mysterio during Night 1 of the event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Surprisingly, it turns out that the star content creator has some wrestling chops. Thanks to his natural athletics, Paul was able to smoothly execute his moves and even sold his opponents' offense well for a newbie.

Ultimately, Paul and The Miz emerged victorious in their match. However, Paul was in for an unpleasant surprise when his tag partner turned on him and laid him out after their match. Speaking about the incident during a backstage interview, Paul said:

"I think it’s equivalent to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. I’m still processing why Miz betrayed me. To be honest with you, if I had to guess, he’s probably jealous. I was doing flips, I went off the top rope, I was doing cool shit. Put quite simply, he’s obviously not capable of doing that shit. He’s older, he’s a little thicker. I’m nimble, I’m young, I’m spry. He just doesn’t have it like me and I think he got jealous and decided to turn on me."

