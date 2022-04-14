"Boxing is just not for him, or me" - Logan Paul empathizes with Deji following his latest loss

Logan Paul reacted to Deji's latest loss on the 'Impaulsive' podcast. 'The Maverick' held the first 'Imapaulsive' podcast with a live audience. Members from the audience were able to ask Paul and his co-hosts questions. One of the audience members asked Paul what he thought about Jorge Masvidal and Deji's last fight. Paul replied:

"Until the fight, I'm sorry, it's not that. There's a want that I just don't see, I think he knows it and it sucks 'cause like I love the kid. Yeah he's always been so good to us, but I don't know maybe boxing's just not for him, or me. Like I get it Deji, yo brother let's quit this f***ing sport, let's get out of here dude."

In his last fight, Deji fought against another fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi. The fight went the distance. After five rounds, Alex Wassabi won via split decision. Like all of his previous fights, the British YouTuber started off strong. However, in the later rounds he seemed lost inside the ring as Wassabi took over and dominated the fight.

Deji @Deji Use me as an example of someone who consistently takes L’s, yet still keeps going. If I can do it, you can do it. Don’t let people decide your fate, only you decide what you do with your life! Use me as an example of someone who consistently takes L’s, yet still keeps going. If I can do it, you can do it. Don’t let people decide your fate, only you decide what you do with your life!

Logan Paul, on the other hand, last fought against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight in June last year. 'The Maverick' himself has not recorded his first victory in the boxing ring yet. It remains to be seen if the 27-year-old decides to continue boxing.

Logan Paul finally reveals how he broke his hand

A couple of months ago, while Logan Paul was touring Europe, a photo of him wearing a blue cast on his hand went viral. The YouTuber seemed to have broken his hand and no one knew what had happened to him. In the latest 'Impaulsive' podcast episode, 'The Maverick' spoke about how he injured his hand on an arcade boxing machine while trying to break the record:

"I hit the button, boom, 9-16, the high score was 9-22. How is that possible? And the bartender made it very clear after he saw my vigor with the first punch that many men and women have broken their hand on the column next to the game. I said, 'Guy, I'm a boxer.' I hit this thing as hard as I can, and sure enough, I hit the f***ing column, exactly where he said I would. Immediately, I knew I shattered my hand, I didn't know how bad it was."

Since the incident, Paul has not been very active in the boxing gym and has not started training seriously. It's possible that the injury prevents him from boxing again.

