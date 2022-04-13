"This is a career-ending injury" - Logan Paul opens up on how he broke his hand and nearly ended his boxing career

Logan Paul has opened up on an injury which could've possibly ended his boxing career.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Impaulsive, 'The Maverick' revealed that he broke his third metacarpal on his hand while out in Germany in 2021. Paul was out partying one night out in Hamburg, Germany when he came across a pub that had an arcade boxing punching bag.

As revealed by the 27-year-old, he tried to set a high-score on the machine in a drunken state. Ultimately, 'The Maverick' failed to hit the punching bag and hit a column next to the machine which broke his hand.

While giving further details, Logan Paul revealed that the injury could've possibly ended his boxing career, he said:

"It's always when I'm drunk. So yeah, I got to the hospital and they're like dude, you shattered your third metacarpal on your hand, it's the most important joint in your hand and for boxers this is a career ending injury."

Watch the full episode of The Impaulsive podcast below:

Logan Paul releases his highly anticipated passion project

About four days ago, 'The Maverick' teased his fans with an upcoming passion project. Paul took to Twitter to reveal that he will be releasing a trailer the following week and billed it as the "biggest thing" he's ever done.

The eagerness of the fans was put to an end when Logan Paul finally revealed his upcoming project in front of the world. He took to Twitter to release his project and said:

"After 8 months of literal, blood, sweat, and tears… I’ve completed my passion project. Introducing 99 Originals."

Check out the post below:

'The Maverick' is set to launch his own NFT project named '99 Originals' on April 18th. The NFT project will consist of 99 polaroid pictures which Paul took over the course of 99 days last year.

The 27-year-old traveled across the world last year to click thousands of pictures, and only 99 of those pictures will ever be released. As revealed by Paul, each one of those 99 NFTs will be put to auction once a day starting on April 18th.

