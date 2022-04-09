"The biggest thing I have ever done" - Logan Paul gives an update on his upcoming project

Social media sensation Logan Paul has teased his fans with an announcement regarding his upcoming "passion project".

'The Maverick' has been immensely successful in every aspect of his career so far and it looks like he's about to step up a notch. Paul recently took to Twitter to reveal that he will be dropping the trailer for his upcoming project next week.

The 27-year-old suggested that it will be the biggest thing he's ever done. However, 'The Maverick' failed to reveal the details of the project.

"Next week I drop the trailer for a passion project I’ve poured my life into. This will be the biggest thing I’ve ever done,"

Check out the post below:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul next week I drop the trailer for a passion project I’ve poured my life into



It remains to be seen what Paul's upcoming project is all about. However, it is safe to say that fans can certainly look forward to something unique and interesting.

Floyd Mayweather claims Logan Paul did not come to fight against him

Floyd Mayweather is set to return to the boxing ring on May 14th when he takes on Don Moore. 'Money' vs. Moore is an eight-round exhibition bout scheduled to take place on the helipad at the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.

Ahead of his return to the boxing ring, Floyd Mayweather has criticized Paul for his approach to their bout, which took place last year. 'Money' took on 'The Maverick' in an exhibition matchup that lasted all eight rounds back in June 2021.

During a recent press-conference for his fight against Don Moore, Floyd Mayweather compared 'Dangerous' to 'The Maverick' and claimed that the social media sensation hadn't come to fight, instead his intention was just to hold.

The 45-year-old said:

"Don is gonna come to fight and may the best man win and whereas at the Dolphins' stadium, Logan Paul talked a good game but he didn't come to fight, he came to hold. So, if he's [Moore] coming to fight, I'm coming to fight. I mean eight rounds, from start to finish, it's going to be explosive."

Watch Floyd Mayweather's press-conference below:

Edited by David Andrew