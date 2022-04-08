"He didn't come to fight, he came to hold"- Floyd Mayweather compares upcoming opponent Don Moore with Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather recently announced his return to the boxing ring against Don Moore. 'Money' will be returning to the squared circle for yet another exhibition matchup on May 14. The bout is set to be held on the helipad at the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.

The exhibition will mark Mayweather's second matchup within a year as 'Money' previously fought Logan Paul back in June 2021. This time around, the 24-year-old will be taking on a fellow former pro-boxer.

During a recent media scrum ahead of the bout, Floyd Mayweather compared Logan Paul to his upcoming opponent Don Moore. Interestingly, 'Money' didn't seem too impressed by what 'The Maverick' offered against him.

Upon being asked to compare Paul and Moore, Mayweather said:

"Don is gonna come to fight and may the best man win and whereas at the Dolphins' stadium, Logan Paul talked a good game but he didn't come to fight, he came to hold. So, if he's [Moore] coming to fight, I'm coming to fight. I mean eight rounds, from start to finish, it's going to be explosive."

Watch Mayweather's media scrum below:

Don Moore claims Floyd Mayweather will be easy work for him

Don Moore will be returning to the boxing ring after a hiatus of almost six years. 'Dangerous' hasn't fought since 2016, and is set to take on arguably the greatest boxer the world has ever seen.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated exhibition bout, Moore, who has been around the Mayweather camp for years, has suggested that 'Money' is going to be easy work for him.

During the press conference for the Moore vs. Mayweather, the 42-year-old said:

"I know Floyd, you know, we've been together for few years and I know his technique, I know his style. So it's gonna be easy work for me you know as far as like, you know. I respect him being a boxer and I respect his accolades, but this ain't a sparring match, this is the real deal. It's a real fight so it's gonna be explosive."

Watch Don Moore talk about fighting Floyd Mayweather below:

