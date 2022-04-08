"I know his technique, I know his style" - Don Moore believes fighting Floyd Mayweather is "easy work"

Don Moore vs. Floyd Mayweather is official. The Roger Mayweather protégé is taking on 'Money' Mayweather on May 14 in Dubai. The fight announcement was followed by a press conference where Moore sat down to answer the media's questions. He spoke about what it's like to take on arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time:

"I know Floyd, you know we've been together for few years and I know his technique, I know his style. So it's gonna be easy work for me you know as far as like, you know. I respect him being a boxer and I respect his accolades, but this ain't a sparring match, this is the real deal. It's a real fight so it's gonna be explosive."

Floyd Mayweather is making a return to the ring at the age of 45. The last time 'Money' Mayweather fought was in June last year when he took on Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition match. He will now fight Don Moore in another eight-round exhibition match. In his last fight, 'Money' Mayweather dominated his taller and stronger opponent for the entire duration of the fight.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn 🥊 ANNOUNCED: Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for an eight-round exhibition fight against Don Moore on May 14th at the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE. It's being reported that the undercard will feature Anderson Silva and Badou Jack. 🥊 ANNOUNCED: Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for an eight-round exhibition fight against Don Moore on May 14th at the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE. It's being reported that the undercard will feature Anderson Silva and Badou Jack. https://t.co/ePEm1g78Ki

It will be interesting to see how Mayweather performs against someone who has had the same fundamental training as him, under the same trainers.

Watch the video below:

Floyd Mayweather sends a message to his haters ahead of his boxing return

The 45-year-old went live on Instagram to show his fans some pad work as he trained for his upcoming May 14 fight in Dubai. Mayweather will be fighting Moore on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab. After an intense pad session, he spoke to the camera about why they (his haters) are upset:

"When great people like Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, the Waltons, the people that own Walmart and Walgreens, when they're getting money in their 50s,their 60s, their 70s, 80s and even 90s, it's okay. A young kid like myself from the inner city, from the ghetto, I worked my way to the top. I was able to leave boxing on my own terms and keep all my faculties, kept a lot of my money, so they're upset that I'm able to go out there and continue to make forty and fifty and sixty million."

Floyd Mayweather has retired from professional boxing and is now fighting exhibition fights, making millions of dollars. 'Money' Mayweather has admitted that he is fighting only for the money, and being one of the greatest to ever wear boxing gloves, helps him sell his fights and earn millions of dollars.

2Cool2Blog @2cooI2blog Floyd Mayweather getting ready to have another Boxing match in Dubai in may Floyd Mayweather getting ready to have another Boxing match in Dubai in may 👀 https://t.co/sgeoFZAfF7

Watch the interview below:

Edited by Allan Mathew