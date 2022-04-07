Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore set for May 14 in Dubai: Anderson Silva will appear on the under card

Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring for an exhibition bout against 'Dangerous' Don Moore.

The exhibition bout is set for May 14th and will take place at the helipad of the world's only 7-star hotel, Burj Al Arab in Dubai. As recently announced, 'Money' will be taking on undefeated 42-year-old pro-boxer Don Moore in his upcoming exhibition bout.

Mayweather retired back in 2017 after beating Conor McGregor, however, 'Money' has taken part in a couple of exhibition fights since then. On the flipside, Moore has a pro-boxing record of 18-0-1, however, it is worth noting that he hasn't fought since 2016.

As per the reports, apart from Mayweather's return to the boxing ring, the undercard of the event will also feature Badou Jack and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Boxing journalist Michael Benson recently took to Twitter to reveal the same, where he said:

"ANNOUNCED: Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for an eight-round exhibition fight against Don Moore on May 14th at the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE. It's being reported that the undercard will feature Anderson Silva and Badou Jack."

Floyd Mayweather is glad that he never fought Antonio Margarito

Floyd Mayweather has opened up about not facing Antonio Margarito during his days of pro-boxing. Even though a potential bout between the two could've easily turned out to be one of the best fights ever, it never came to fruition.

However, Mayweather recently opened up about the same and was seemingly content with the thought of not fighting Antonia Margarito. During a recent interview with FightHype, 'Money' claimed that a fight with Margarito could've ultimately proven to be deadly for him because of the fact that the Mexican used loaded gloves.

"He was beating fighters with loaded gloves. So, I'm glad that God never let that fight happen because you don't know what kind of effect that would've had on my career after boxing is over. He could've ended up killing me in the ring."

Antonio Margarito was caught using a substance like plaster of paris in his handwrap before his fight against Shane Mosley in 2009. The Mexican eventually had to rewrap and ended up losing the bout and also had his license revoked for a year.

